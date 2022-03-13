Liberated Spiders are finally right where they want to be: desperate in D.C. for A-10 final

WASHINGTON – A gambler’s mindset, an aggressive edge and a freedom of spirit are jammed into a full-court press.

That loose friskiness is what the University of Richmond largely lacked during the regular season. The Spiders were encumbered by expectations that accompany such an experienced team. Four of the rotation members returned as “super seniors” to pursue one goal, the NCAA tournament.

A full-court press Richmond has used in two of the three A-10 tournament games it won here to rally from double-digit, second-half deficits brought out a frenzied feeling the Spiders (22-12) had been missing. They needed that all-over-the-floor resistance to rally from 15 points back in Thursday’s win over Rhode Island and a comparable situation in Saturday’s semifinal win over Dayton.

The Spiders went to the wood for loose balls and displayed enthusiasm beyond compare for them in those games. In between, UR beat VCU in Friday’s quarterfinals by finding the 3-point shooting stroke that had been MIA for much of the year. Richmond finally put it together and the reward is deliverance to the doorstep of that NCAA tournament.

Sixth-seeded Richmond meets top seed Davidson Sunday at 1 p.m. at Capital One Arena, with the league championship and NCAA automatic bid on the line. Seldom-used senior Sal Koureissi should give the pre-game speech. He reached the Spiders’ head space in a hugely positive philosophical way Saturday.

“On our bench, every time we came to the huddle, telling us it was about us. It wasn’t about (the opponent),” said UR forward Grant Golden. “It was about how we played, how we played on defense, the shots that we got on offense. That’s really what it came down to. It really comes down to us and our effort.”

When players press full-court, there isn’t time to consider scouting reports, expectations, or even the coach’s job security, a much discussed subject this season, Chris Mooney’s 17th year guiding the Spiders.

Attack. And that carries over to offense.

Richmond’s full-court defense starts with 6-foot-7 forward Tyler Burton at the point, and the NCAA career steals leader, guard Jacob Gilyard, down there as well, chasing, poaching. Mooney picked his spots for this heat during the regular season, so as to surprise opponents, and not wear out his guys.

The effect the Spiders’ pressure will have Sunday against Davidson (27-5) is suspect for a couple of reasons. First, they’re playing their fourth game in four days and the legs may not cooperate in the ways they did when this tournament began for them on Thursday night.

Second, Davidson’s primary ball-handler is Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer, a second team All-A-10 selection with first-team talent. Davidson coach Bob McKillop Saturday assessed Loyer’s primary contribution as “positioning of the ball. He’s got coaching written all over his future.”

Sunday, two teams that weren’t projected to be involved in the A-10 championship game will be. Richmond was picked second in the league’s preseason poll, but underperformed during the regular season and finished a very disappointing sixth. Sixth was Davidson’s slot in that preseason poll, formulated by the conference’s coaches and select media members.

The Wildcats, according to the bracketologists, seem set for an at-large bid regardless of Sunday’s outcome. The Spiders? They’re desperate in D.C., right where they want to be.