Longtime Spiders assistant football coach Jeff Hanson retires

University of Richmond assistant football coach Jeff Hanson has retired, the school announced Wednesday evening.

Hanson, who will turn 73 in September, coached UR’s defensive tackles. His connection with UR began in 1967, when Hanson came to Richmond as a student and linebacker from Beloit, Wisc.

He spent 51 years as a college assistant coach, and was in the midst of his fourth stretch as an assistant with the Spiders (1971-79, 1989-06, 2008-09, 2020-21). Hanson was with the team when preseason practice opened on Aug. 5 but was unseen at practice starting late last week.

Asked recently about Hanson’s absence, a UR spokesperson said Hanson was taking “personal days.” UR coach Russ Huesman was asked after Saturday’s practice if Hanson would return to the staff and Huesman answered, “I think so, yeah.”

Efforts to reach Huesman and Hanson Wednesday night were unsuccessful.

In a UR release announcing Hanson’s departure, Huesman said, “While I am sorry to see Jeff step down from coaching, I support his decision to head into retirement. Coach Hanson has been a staple in college football for over 50 years and we are grateful for his dedication to the University of Richmond. We will miss him, but we support his decision and wish him well in retirement.”

Hanson coached at UR when it won the 2008 FCS championship and was a part of the James Madison staff in 2016, when the Dukes won the national title. He also coached at Marshall, Lamar, Southwest Texas State (now Texas State), West Texas State (now West Texas A&M), VMI, Virginia, Ferrum, Virginia State and East Carolina.