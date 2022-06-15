Longtime Spiders women's tennis coach Mark Wesselink retires

University of Richmond women’s tennis coach Mark Wesselink announced his retirement that closes a 33-year career. Wesselink led the Spiders to nine conference championships and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

Wesselink was named league coach of the year eight times. He began his tenure at Richmond in 1989, when the Spiders were members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Richmond made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament in 1997 and 1998.