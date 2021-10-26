Losers of five straight, Spiders grasp for something to 'hang their hat on' offensively

The University of Richmond on Sept. 18 took a 27-13 lead at Villanova with nine minutes left. From then on, the Spiders didn’t make defensive stops and mixed that with offensive three-and-outs. Villanova won 34-27.
“That was a tough one to stomach there,” said Richmond coach Russ Huesman.
Two weeks later at home, UR fell behind visiting Elon 20-7, then roared back. But the Spiders failed to capitalize on red-zone incursions. They had a first-and-goal at the 1, a first-and-10 at the 14, and a first-and-goal at the 2, and didn’t score on any of those opportunities, losing 20-7.
Richmond’s confidence tank seems to have started leaking following those two disheartening episodes. UR (2-5, 0-4 CAA) has dropped five consecutive games after defeating Howard (2-5) and Lehigh (0-7) at Robins Stadium. Since the Villanova trip, during which one of UR’s touchdowns came on a kickoff return, the Spiders haven’t scored more than 14 in a game.
"Our whole team may be pressing, coaches included," Huesman said after last Saturday’s 27-14 loss at Stony Brook.
Expectations were high. This was a season to which UR had been building. Thirty-two Spiders are in their fourth, fifth or sixth years.
"It's time. It's time, we've got to do it," Huesman said in preseason, alluding to FCS playoff qualification. "We've got a good enough team. We've got good, experienced players."
Huesman, in his fifth year, recognized this Richmond team as "probably as good as we've been" since he became Spiders coach.
Starting quarterback Joe Mancuso suffered a broken right index finger in a 21-10 loss at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25, and that disrupted Richmond’s offensive plan. He returned at Stony Book, but threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble, part of a six-turnover, nine-penalty day for UR, which trailed 20-0 at halftime.
According to Huesman, Mancuso’s finger continues to bother him. Back-up Beau English's hand injury prevented him from playing at Stony Brook.
“I’m not sure exactly what to pinpoint offensively, but we’re just not in sync, not creating any big plays, and the turnovers [at Stony Brook], that was absolutely ridiculous,” Huesman said Monday. “We’ve got to regroup.
“It’s about all of us, coaches included, players. Somehow, our guys have to step up and execute better ... Offensively, I’m not sure right now what we can hang our hat on.
"We've got a great group of guys. There's no division in the locker room whatsoever. There's no conflict offense, defense, special teams.”
Huesman’s record at UR is 20-25 (13-19 CAA), without an FCS playoff appearance. In the five years before Huesman became Richmond’s coach, the Spiders shared the CAA championship in 2012 and qualified for the playoffs in 2014, 2015 and 2016, winning at least one postseason game each trip.
Huesman, a former UR defensive coordinator, spent eight seasons as Chattanooga’s coach before relocating to Richmond. At Chattanooga, his last four teams went 36-16 with a 25-5 mark in the Southern Conference. His last three Mocs teams advanced to the playoffs.
Notes: The Spiders visit New Hampshire (3-4, 2-2 CAA) Saturday, and the Wildcats have lost four straight ... Richmond's travel party last weekend bused to Stony Brook, located on the north Shore of Long Island, N.Y., and will fly to New Hampshire.
