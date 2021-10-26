Losers of five straight, Spiders grasp for something to 'hang their hat on' offensively

Huesman, in his fifth year, recognized this Richmond team as "probably as good as we've been" since he became Spiders coach.

Starting quarterback Joe Mancuso suffered a broken right index finger in a 21-10 loss at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25, and that disrupted Richmond’s offensive plan. He returned at Stony Book, but threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble, part of a six-turnover, nine-penalty day for UR, which trailed 20-0 at halftime.

According to Huesman, Mancuso’s finger continues to bother him. Back-up Beau English's hand injury prevented him from playing at Stony Brook.

“I’m not sure exactly what to pinpoint offensively, but we’re just not in sync, not creating any big plays, and the turnovers [at Stony Brook], that was absolutely ridiculous,” Huesman said Monday. “We’ve got to regroup.

“It’s about all of us, coaches included, players. Somehow, our guys have to step up and execute better ... Offensively, I’m not sure right now what we can hang our hat on.

"We've got a great group of guys. There's no division in the locker room whatsoever. There's no conflict offense, defense, special teams.”