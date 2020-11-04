'Making the best out of it,' Spiders splashed virtually in swim and dive meet

“If travel is a non-issue, then we can put together the most unique looking conference nationally that anybody’s seen,” said Barany.

He discovered that schools adopted varying approaches to meets and training. Some, for instance, were permitted to travel and compete against outside competition.

Barany's league concept didn't float, but UR's coach hopes the Spiders will be able to compete in two or three more virtual meets.

“People are getting creative right now,” said Barany. “Ultimately, the motive was to break up just training week after week after week without a competition.”

In that regard, the virtual meet splashed as a major success, in Ronan’s estimation.

“We’re not like other (sports) where we have games every week. So whenever we get a chance to race, we always take it really seriously. We took this really seriously. Everybody wanted to win,” she said. “It’s way more fun in not only getting to race yourself, but then watching (teammates) that you’ve been swimming with for two months get up there and race and put some good times on the board.

“It’s just more of a high-energy environment.”