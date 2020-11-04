'Making the best out of it,' Spiders splashed virtually in swim and dive meet

The Atlantic 10 Conference in July suspended fall sports because of the pandemic, leaving student-athletes training, and training, and training, and training. With no outside competition, monotony is inescapable.
The University of Richmond women’s swimmers and divers broke out of their routine last Friday and Saturday. They didn’t violate league rules by facing Northeastern. The Spiders and Huskies held a virtual meet.
UR’s swimmers and divers competed at their pool, in Richmond. Northeastern’s participants did so at their pool, in Boston.
Swimming winners and remaining finishing orders of races, as usual, were determined by times, though the Spiders and Huskies were about 550 miles apart. A coach judged diving, via video.
“This isn’t a normal looking meet, but we still got to race against another team,” said UR senior swimmer Ellie Ronan.
Youth summer leagues held virtual meets during the national health crisis, but they are not common among colleges, according to Richmond’s swim coach, Matt Barany.
Barany in August contacted schools comparable to Richmond – Rice, Tulane, San Diego, and others - and tried to form a “league” of women’s swim programs that would be interested in a series of virtual meets starting in the fall.
“If travel is a non-issue, then we can put together the most unique looking conference nationally that anybody’s seen,” said Barany.
He discovered that schools adopted varying approaches to meets and training. Some, for instance, were permitted to travel and compete against outside competition.
Barany's league concept didn't float, but UR's coach hopes the Spiders will be able to compete in two or three more virtual meets.
“People are getting creative right now,” said Barany. “Ultimately, the motive was to break up just training week after week after week without a competition.”
In that regard, the virtual meet splashed as a major success, in Ronan’s estimation.
“We’re not like other (sports) where we have games every week. So whenever we get a chance to race, we always take it really seriously. We took this really seriously. Everybody wanted to win,” she said. “It’s way more fun in not only getting to race yourself, but then watching (teammates) that you’ve been swimming with for two months get up there and race and put some good times on the board.
“It’s just more of a high-energy environment.”
Ronan, from Marblehead, Mass., added that the opportunity to swim against another team allowed the Spiders to gauge the quality of their training and determine if adjustments should be made.
During the opening half of meet, Richmond swam events first. Northeastern would check UR's times, and then the Huskies swam their heat with the goal of beating those Spiders' times. In the second half of the meet, the order was reversed. A few late-meet events were simultaneously conducted.
At both pools, video equipment was set up so teams could observe their competition. The video stream also was available to family members and alumni groups.
“Be mindful that even though we’re calling it a virtual meet, the NCAA does not recognize it as a bona fide competition,” said Barany. “In order for it to be a bona fide competition, you have to have spectators in the stands, you need to have at least two teams, and then, of course, you need to have officials there to make sure that everybody is swimming the strokes properly, touching the wall the right way, and nobody’s cheating.”
Richmond won the virtual meet 189-109.
“We would have been in full swing if things were back to normal,” Ronan said, referring to the Spiders’ typical schedule that starts in late September or early October. “We’re making the best out of it.”
