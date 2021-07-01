Man charged with concealing boy's remains in freezer is former Spiders basketball captain Kass Weaver

The Chesterfield County man charged with conspiring to conceal the remains of a boy, found in a freezer in the family home, is former University of Richmond basketball captain Kass Weaver.
Weaver, 49, is identified as Kassceen Weaver in court documents. Also charged was his wife, Dina D. Weaver, 48.
Court papers indicate the body identified as that of Eliel Adon Weaver, who was under the age of 5, may have been concealed in the freezer longer than two years, according to investigators. They discovered his remains on May 4 at the family’s home.
Police said they confirmed through DNA testing that Dina Weaver is Eliel Weaver’s biological mother. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Kassceen Weaver is his biological father. In her criminal complaint, Dina Weaver claimed the couple's relationship included "a history of physical and mental abuse."
As a senior, Weaver was one of two Spiders captains for the 1994-95 season, after which he was named first team All-Colonial Athletic Association. A 6-foot-3 guard, he averaged 17.8 points that year, and was also UR’s top perimeter defender. Weaver, known for his shooting ability, averaged 14.1 points as a junior, and was named second team All-CAA.
"He's our go-to guy. We go to him when we need a basket. We go to him when we need to get the ball inbounds. We go to him when we need to break a press. We go to him when we need to stop the other team's best player,” former UR coach Bill Dooley said of Weaver during his senior year, which the Spiders finished 8-20. “We go to him for everything."
Dooley could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
Weaver graduated from Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, Ill., and spent his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin. He played in 16 games for the Badgers, averaging 3 points. Richmond also recruited Weaver out of high school.
Weaver transferred from Wisconsin to Richmond and sat out the 1991-92 season, then played three seasons for the Spiders. He graduated with a degree in finance, Weaver told The Times-Dispatch in 1995. Following his time at UR, Weaver played professionally in Europe.
He told The Times-Dispatch he wanted to play professionally as long as possible, “but I'm not putting all of my eggs into one basket. They can be easily cracked."
After his graduation from UR, Weaver also played for Court Authority, a team of former college players annually formed to play college opposition in exhibitions. Court Authority, which was based in Richmond, started in the mid-1980s and existed for about 15 years.
The medical examiner is still working to determine Eliel Weaver’s cause and manner of death. According to court papers, Kassceen Weaver has lived in the Richmond area for 30 years, has no prior criminal record, and is self-employed in the construction industry.
The Weavers are scheduled to appear in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Aug. 5.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor