Man charged with concealing boy's remains in freezer is former Spiders basketball captain Kass Weaver

The Chesterfield County man charged with conspiring to conceal the remains of a boy, found in a freezer in the family home, is former University of Richmond basketball captain Kass Weaver.

Weaver, 49, is identified as Kassceen Weaver in court documents. Also charged was his wife, Dina D. Weaver, 48.

Court papers indicate the body identified as that of Eliel Adon Weaver, who was under the age of 5, may have been concealed in the freezer longer than two years, according to investigators. They discovered his remains on May 4 at the family’s home.

Police said they confirmed through DNA testing that Dina Weaver is Eliel Weaver’s biological mother. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Kassceen Weaver is his biological father. In her criminal complaint, Dina Weaver claimed the couple's relationship included "a history of physical and mental abuse."

As a senior, Weaver was one of two Spiders captains for the 1994-95 season, after which he was named first team All-Colonial Athletic Association. A 6-foot-3 guard, he averaged 17.8 points that year, and was also UR’s top perimeter defender. Weaver, known for his shooting ability, averaged 14.1 points as a junior, and was named second team All-CAA.