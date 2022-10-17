Mark Budzinski, UR grad and Toronto's first-base coach, honored by Squirrels

University of Richmond graduate and Richmond resident Mark Budzinski is the recipient of this year's Paul Keyes RBI Award presented by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A franchise announced Monday.

The award annually goes to an individual who has made a significant contribution to baseball within the Richmond community, or is from the Richmond area. It is named for former VCU baseball coach Paul Keyes, who died of cancer in 2012 at 50 after directing the Rams for 18 years.

Budzinski will receive the award at the Flying Squirrels’ annual Hot Stove charity event on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Altria Theater. The event’s special guest will be Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

Budzinski reached the big leagues as an outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 and recently completed his fourth season as first-base coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Budzinski previously spent five years in the Cleveland organization, four as a minor league manager and one as a member of the major league staff.

Budzinski, a Baltimore native, was drafted out of UR by Cleveland in the 21st round in 1995, and played professionally for 10 years, including several seasons in Triple-A.