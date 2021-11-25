Maryland slips by Richmond late for 86-80 victory in the Bahamas

The University of Richmond led by 8 with 6:48 left, but failed to hold off Maryland on Thursday night in the semifinals of Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Terrapins (5-1) won 86-80, scoring 54 in the second half, when they shot 65%. Richmond (3-3) missed four consecutive 3-point attempts down the stretch as Maryland surged ahead.
UR meets the loser of the second semifinal that matched Louisville and Mississippi State later Thursday. The consolation game will be played Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (available digitally at FloSports).
The Spiders led by 11 early in the second half, but the Terps climbed back in it behind Rhode Island transfer point guard Fatts Russell, who scored 15 with six assists. Maryland was led by 6-foot-8 Hakim Hart, who hit four 3s and scored 24 on 8-of-9 shooting.
Maryland made 10 3-point field goals.
Grant Golden, a 6-10 senior, led Richmond with 18 points, with Jacob Gilyard and Nick Sherod adding 14 each.
“We moved the ball well, we got some good shots,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. “We need to continue to throw the ball inside and take advantage of those matchups.”
The Spiders were ahead 71-63 with 6:48 left but hit a scoring drought as Maryland pushed ahead. The Terps took a 73-72 lead with four minutes remaining, their first lead since 22-21 with seven minutes left in the first half.
“In the middle there, the whole second half for the most part, they were able to get too many transition baskets,” Mooney said. “They were able to get too many run-outs and fast-break opportunities when we didn’t have our defense set.”
Golden and Sherod hit late-game 3s to keep Richmond in contention, but Maryland hit six free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal it.
Sherod came off the bench to score 11 first-half points as Richmond stretched its lead to 41-32 at halftime. The Spiders held Maryland to 35% percent shooting before the break, with Terps guard Eric Ayala scoring 14 on six-of-eight shooting. Sherod made three of Richmond’s five first-half 3-pointers to fuel Richmond’s surge. The teams were tied 26-26 with five minutes left in the first half.
UR made 18 of 35 (51%) in the first half and caused eight Maryland turnovers. UR outscored the Terps 24-16 in the paint and outrebounded Maryland 19-18 in the paint in the first half, with Golden scoring 8 points as Richmond made six of eight shots heading into the break.
This was Maryland’s first game away from home and its third game against A-10 competition. The Terps, who were ranked No. 20 early this season, defeated George Washington 71-64 and lost to George Mason 71-66. Maryland and Richmond each played Hofstra, with UM winning 69-67 and UR winning 81-68.
FG FT Reb
MARYLAND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Scott 35 3-8 2-2 1-5 1 1 9
Wahab 23 3-8 7-8 1-6 0 2 13
Ayala 35 7-13 3-5 0-9 5 2 20
Hart 37 8-9 4-4 0-2 3 0 24
Russell 29 5-10 4-6 1-4 6 3 15
Reese 17 1-3 0-0 2-6 0 2 2
Martinez 14 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Green 10 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 1 0
Totals 200 28-57 20-25 6-36 17 14 86
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hart 4-5, Ayala 3-8, Martinez 1-2, Scott 1-3, Russell 1-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Scott 3, Reese, Wahab). Turnovers: 14 (Russell 5, Reese 4, Ayala 3, Martinez, Scott). Steals: 8 (Hart 4, Russell 2, Ayala, Scott). Technical Fouls: coach Mark Turgeon, 12:03 second.
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 37 4-11 3-4 1-5 0 1 11
Cayo 22 4-9 0-0 4-8 0 4 8
Golden 28 7-12 3-5 0-6 5 3 18
Gilyard 38 4-9 3-5 0-3 4 2 14
Wilson 27 3-7 3-6 0-2 2 3 9
Sherod 19 5-9 0-0 0-2 0 1 14
Grace 16 2-6 0-0 0-2 3 3 4
Crabtree 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Bailey 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-65 12-20 5-28 14 18 80
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Sherod 4-6, Gilyard 3-8, Golden 1-1, Wilson 0-1, Burton 0-2, Grace 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burton, Golden). Turnovers: 11 (Gilyard 4, Cayo 2, Golden 2, Burton, Crabtree, Grace). Steals: 7 (Gilyard 3, Burton 2, Crabtree, Golden).
Maryland 32 54 — 86
Richmond 41 39 — 80