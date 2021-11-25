Maryland slips by Richmond late for 86-80 victory in the Bahamas

“In the middle there, the whole second half for the most part, they were able to get too many transition baskets,” Mooney said. “They were able to get too many run-outs and fast-break opportunities when we didn’t have our defense set.”

Golden and Sherod hit late-game 3s to keep Richmond in contention, but Maryland hit six free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal it.

Sherod came off the bench to score 11 first-half points as Richmond stretched its lead to 41-32 at halftime. The Spiders held Maryland to 35% percent shooting before the break, with Terps guard Eric Ayala scoring 14 on six-of-eight shooting. Sherod made three of Richmond’s five first-half 3-pointers to fuel Richmond’s surge. The teams were tied 26-26 with five minutes left in the first half.

UR made 18 of 35 (51%) in the first half and caused eight Maryland turnovers. UR outscored the Terps 24-16 in the paint and outrebounded Maryland 19-18 in the paint in the first half, with Golden scoring 8 points as Richmond made six of eight shots heading into the break.