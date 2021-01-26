Matt Grace helps Spiders solve unconventional Hawks' defense, roll to win

PHILADELPHIA - They were only two of many shots taken, and came in the opening nine minutes. But the pair of 3-pointers hit by 6-foot-9 junior reserve Matt Grace were as meaningful as any buckets in the Spiders’ 79-56 win over Saint Joseph’s at Hagan Arena Tuesday night.
For couple of reasons.
Grace’s 3s allowed Richmond to lessen the tension of facing the unconventional defense employed by the Hawks. They normally guarded UR’s three perimeter players, and then allowed 6-10 Grant Golden and 6-7 Nathan Cayo to wander wherever they liked without attention outside of the lane. Saint Joseph’s dared Golden and Cayo to take jumpers.
Richmond didn’t find its offensive groove until Grace entered for Golden and dropped the 3s when left alone.
"I just said, 'I hope they're not guarding me like that' because I feel like I can make a wide-open 3," said Grace. "So, when they [stayed in that defense], I was like, 'I'm shooting that thing.'"
Later in the first half, 6-9 reserve Sal Koureissi hit a 3 while unattended.
"We talk about the worst thing you can do is try to figure out what they're in, or who they're guarding, or if it's a triangle-and-two ... ," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "The best thing you can do is play, and play aggressively, and you need an understanding to do that. Matt's got a great understanding, but more importantly was very aggressive, knocked those two shots down, and ended up playing a great game overall."
The Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) led 40-31 at halftime and got a career-high 25 points from 6-7 sophomore Tyler Burton on the way to their seventh win in eight games away from the Robins Center. Guard Blake Francis scored 18.
In the big picture, the contributions by Grace (career-high 10 points) and Koureissi were therapeutic for the psyche of Richmond’s reserves. UR's bench had been outscored 239-100 heading into this game. The differential was 95-18 in A-10 contests.
Allowing bench players to participate and make positive impacts was "very important," said Mooney.
Patience was the toughest part for the Spiders, because there were open looks aplenty against that odd Hawks’ resistance. Burton took advantage, displaying all aspects of his game: a dunk, a few 3-pointers, a couple of power moves and some mid-range jumpers.
Saint Joseph's (1-13, 0-8 A-10) announced Sunday that leading scorer Ryan Daly (17.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg) was being re-evaluated early this week after a thumb injury kept the 6-5 senior out of eight games. He didn’t play Tuesday. Additionally, Saint Joseph’s was missing 6-5 starting sophomore Jack Forrest (leg injury), a Columbia transfer who averages 11.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
With those two, the Hawks are among the least experienced teams in the country with three freshmen and two sophomores among their top eight. They faced one of the country’s most experienced teams. Richmond started four seniors, two of them fifth-year guys (Golden and Francis).
With that in mind, Saint Joseph’s second-year coach Billy Lange concluded that the unorthodox defense gave him the best shot at an upset.
"Not having a great record, it gives you the freedom to try a very different defense or a gimmick, or something like that," said Mooney. "It gives you the confidence to do that."
Richmond came off Saturday’ 84-78 upset loss to visiting La Salle. The Hawks were giving up 85 points per game, so UR was going to score. Richmond’s concentration was defensive improvement after allowing La Salle to score 20 points over its average and shoot 57%.
NEXT: UR, the favorite in the A-10 preseason poll, plays Friday at the Robins Center against Saint Louis, picked to finish second. The 6:30 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN2.
