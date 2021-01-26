Matt Grace helps Spiders solve unconventional Hawks' defense, roll to win

PHILADELPHIA - They were only two of many shots taken, and came in the opening nine minutes. But the pair of 3-pointers hit by 6-foot-9 junior reserve Matt Grace were as meaningful as any buckets in the Spiders’ 79-56 win over Saint Joseph’s at Hagan Arena Tuesday night.

For couple of reasons.

Grace’s 3s allowed Richmond to lessen the tension of facing the unconventional defense employed by the Hawks. They normally guarded UR’s three perimeter players, and then allowed 6-10 Grant Golden and 6-7 Nathan Cayo to wander wherever they liked without attention outside of the lane. Saint Joseph’s dared Golden and Cayo to take jumpers.

Richmond didn’t find its offensive groove until Grace entered for Golden and dropped the 3s when left alone.

"I just said, 'I hope they're not guarding me like that' because I feel like I can make a wide-open 3," said Grace. "So, when they [stayed in that defense], I was like, 'I'm shooting that thing.'"

Later in the first half, 6-9 reserve Sal Koureissi hit a 3 while unattended.