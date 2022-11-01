Michigan learned what UR did 20 years ago: send opposing teams out different exits

The University of Michigan learned Saturday what the University of Richmond learned two decades ago. Players from opposing teams should exit competition in different directions.

Michigan State players following the Spartans’ 29-7 loss at Michigan Stadium roughed up a couple of Michigan players as the teams occupied a shared exit tunnel. Legal ramifications seem likely, with no explanation from the MSU side sufficient to justify the actions caught on video.

Having established that ...

The situation could have been avoided had Michigan State and Michigan players left the field through different exits to their locker rooms. This Michigan Stadium scenario that turned violent should seem familiar to UR fans who recall Xavier’s first visit to the Robins Center.

In February of 2002, Richmond was a month into its inaugural A-10 basketball season, and Xavier arrived with an 11-game winning streak and a 16-3 record (8-0 A-10). A Saturday night Robins Center crowd of 8,014 was “the largest and loudest of the season,” according to a UR account of the game.

The Spiders held a 15-point lead with 12 minutes left, but saw Xavier slip out of town with a 67-64 win. Before leaving the court, Xavier's celebrating players approached the UR student section and taunted by displaying Xavier's "X" sign - arms crossed in the air.

"What our players took throughout the course of that game from [UR] students was unlike I've ever seen before," said Thad Matta, then Xavier's coach.

The Musketeers exited through the same midcourt tunnel by which the Spiders had proceeded, or were proceeding. Sixty seconds of mayhem behind the exit’s doors followed, with players throwing punches outside of Richmond’s locker room.

Among those punched was Jermaine Bucknor, a Richmond freshman forward redshirting that season. No serious damage was done to Bucknor. A UR student manager also was hit, as evidenced by an ice pack he held to his face after order was restored.

Security sprinted to the scene. Richmond coach John Beilein and his players acknowledged only that pushing and shouting occurred.

"I was in the middle of the whole thing," Beilein said. "The Xavier players were perhaps too pleased with their victory and showed it too much to our fans and then, in the [hallway], to our players. We requested strongly that they just get into their locker room and take their win, go home, instead of taunting. Their response was not as immediate as it needed to be. And that was the problem."

Said UR player Scott Ungerer following the incident: "That's what can happen when both teams go into their locker rooms after a very emotional game."

Mike Bobinski, then Xavier's director of athletics, called the hallway trouble "a very avoidable circumstance" and an "event-management issue."

Xavier’s locker room was located maybe 15 yards down the Robins Center hall from the Spiders’ dressing quarters.

The A-10, unable to ascertain exactly what happened, issued a general reprimand. UR changed its players exit policy. Since then, the Spiders and their opponents have arrived and departed the arena court via different tunnels. Richmond’s players and coaches continue to enter and leave by the midcourt exit, while opponents enter and depart through a tunnel behind one of the baskets.

During three decades of Robins Center use before Xavier’s visit, members of both teams shared the midcourt entrance/exit from the playing floor. A skirmish between opposing players never occurred - at least none that was publicly known - after a game as they walked off together.