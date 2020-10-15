Might Spiders' five senior starters return next season? It's OK with the NCAA.

How would UR handle matters if all five seniors wanted to return for another season and Mooney wanted all of them back? Might incoming prospects determine it’s in their best interests to re-explore their options prior to the Nov. 11 signing day, based on the NCAA’s Wednesday announcement?

The coach’s desire regarding which players he wants back will be a key component, because that will potentially impact decisions of recruits, as well as juniors, sophomores and freshmen who project how much playing time will be available in future seasons and may consider transferring.

For instance, Mooney noted Wednesday that freshman guard Isaiah Wilson “is really going to be a good player. He’s certainly good enough to play. It’s whether he’s good enough to play on this particular team. (But) he’s good enough to play. I would think right now he has the best chance (among freshmen) to contribute valuable minutes, but I would say it would be hard for anybody.”

That’s because the 6-foot Wilson plays behind 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard, a four-year starter who was named the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and first team all-conference. Gilyard averaged 36 or more minutes each of the last three seasons.

Would Wilson return to Richmond if Gilyard chose to return for a fifth year?