Might Spiders' five senior starters return next season? It's OK with the NCAA.

The Times-Dispatch on Wednesday asked University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney the same question it asked Mooney before each of his previous 15 seasons at UR.
“Do you have intentions of redshirting any players at this stage?”
Mooney’s answer was quite different than he has ever before offered.
“Everybody’s going to be redshirted.”
Odd, but true.
The NCAA announced Wednesday, a few hours following Mooney's prescient response, that Division I winter sports student-athletes who compete during 2020-21 will receive an additional year of eligibility, because of the pandemic.
The NCAA previously did the same for student-athletes after the spring season was canceled in 2020 and the fall season was seriously impacted. Those student-athletes also received extra years of eligibility.
“I don’t have any idea how that’s going to work,” Mooney said, speaking of basketball. “I imagine they would allow for a school more than 13 (scholarships), but I have no idea.”
Thirteen is the scholarship ceiling for Division I men’s basketball. Richmond, with five senior starters, has already received three oral commitments from prospects from the Class of 2021, 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, and 6-5 Marcus Randolph.
How would UR handle matters if all five seniors wanted to return for another season and Mooney wanted all of them back? Might incoming prospects determine it’s in their best interests to re-explore their options prior to the Nov. 11 signing day, based on the NCAA’s Wednesday announcement?
The coach’s desire regarding which players he wants back will be a key component, because that will potentially impact decisions of recruits, as well as juniors, sophomores and freshmen who project how much playing time will be available in future seasons and may consider transferring.
For instance, Mooney noted Wednesday that freshman guard Isaiah Wilson “is really going to be a good player. He’s certainly good enough to play. It’s whether he’s good enough to play on this particular team. (But) he’s good enough to play. I would think right now he has the best chance (among freshmen) to contribute valuable minutes, but I would say it would be hard for anybody.”
That’s because the 6-foot Wilson plays behind 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard, a four-year starter who was named the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and first team all-conference. Gilyard averaged 36 or more minutes each of the last three seasons.
Would Wilson return to Richmond if Gilyard chose to return for a fifth year?
Among UR’s five senior starters are three redshirt seniors – 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-4 Nick Sherod and 6-0 Blake Francis – who could potentially return for a sixth year at Richmond, as some Spiders football players will next fall.
The information regarding the possible addition of a year of eligibility spread through the Spiders’ Queally Athletics Center locker room prior to Wednesday’s workouts, the first official practice of the season for UR, per NCAA rules. Later that night, it was fact.
“We’re all focused on this year. That’s way far in the future,” Golden said of the extra year of eligibility. “We’re excited for this year and what we can potentially do.”
