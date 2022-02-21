Monacan High grad, ex-Hokie Joe Bamisile surging for GW heading into meeting with UR

George Washington grabbed an offensive rebound and quickly passed the ball out to Joe Bamisile in the first half’s waning seconds against visiting Rhode Island Saturday.

Bamisile, a Monacan High grad who played last season at Virginia Tech, by necessity rushed an off-balance 3. It went in, part of the recent surge Bamisile rides into Tuesday night’s game against the University of Richmond (17-10, 8-6 A-10) at GW’s Smith Center.

Bamisile scored 20 in the 72-61 win over Rhode Island, and 21 in the Colonials’ previous game, a 73-52 victory at Duquesne. Bamisile, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, averages 17 points in A-10 competition for GW (11-14, 7-6 A-10), which is above .500 in league play this late in the season for the first time since finishing the 2016-17 season 10-8.

The Colonials are coached for the third season by Jamion Christian, a New Kent High graduate and former assistant at VCU, William & Mary and Emory & Henry. His roster includes 10 transfers. GW’s starting lineup is comprised of four transfers and a freshman.

“Even though we started out kind of rough, I think we’re getting in a really good place where we’re meshing on the court,” said Bamisile. “I think that’s a credit to how we mesh off the court, so I’m really excited about potentially what we can do to end the season.”

Bamisile ranked among the nation’s top 65 recruits after his junior season at Monacan, during which he led the Richmond area in scoring (28.7 ppg). He missed his senior year because of a knee issue. As a Hokies freshman, Bamisile averaged 3.5 points and 9.1 minutes in 13 games.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to experience two different colleges and get two different kinds of experiences,” said Bamisile. “As a person, I feel like it’s done a lot for me in terms of growth as an individual.”

Bamisile went from Virginia Tech’s rural setting to downtown Washington, D.C., home of GW.

“Noisier,” he said. “I definitely like it a little bit quieter, but I can’t complain. I enjoy the opportunity I get here, so I live with it.”

Bamisile said when he determined he would leave Virginia Tech to find increased playing time, he sensed Christian would deliver the chance and stick with him.

“Being able to be in a space where your flaws are accepted and you’re allowed to grow is a huge piece of what Coach Christian believes in,” said Bamisile. “It allows people to flourish. I feel like that’s a big reason why this year, despite having ups and downs, I’ve been more on the positive end because my coach is just really giving me the opportunity to fight through situations and learn.”

Nine times at GW, Bamisile has scored 20 or more. The Colonials are 6-3 in those games.

According to Christian, Bamisile has "a relentlessness to keep learning. Any time you're a person that has a tremendous talent like he does and you have a fearlessness to hold yourself accountable, you've got a chance to be a pretty special player. With us, he's really been doing that from day one."

Richmond and VCU expressed interest in Bamisile while at Monacan, he said. Bamisile, who also attended St. Christopher’s and Montverde Academy in Florida, originally committed to Northwestern before signing with Virginia Tech.

“I can’t really say I get any more hyped for playing (Richmond or VCU) than I do playing Davidson or some other team,” said Bamisile. “But I will say the kid in me can enjoy it like, ‘I’m from Richmond and I get to play basketball (against UR and VCU).’”

Bamisile scored 11 in the Colonials’ 84-57 loss at VCU on Jan. 11.

Note: The Richmond-at-GW game at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.