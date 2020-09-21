Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 10-game swath of 2020 Atlantic 10 nonconference men’s basketball games has been erased.

The Atlantic 10 and Mountain West conferences announced that the 2020 Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series has been postponed. The series was set to debut this December, with 10 teams from each league squaring off in a set of games that A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade believed would be “great for television exposure and brand expansion.”

Locally, the cancellation wipes out a Dec. 2 VCU home game against UNLV and a Dec. 5 Richmond road game at Colorado State.

Other games planned for this year were Utah State at Davidson, St. Bonaventure at New Mexico, San Diego State at Saint Louis, George Mason at Fresno State, Boise State at Rhode Island, Air Force at Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne at Wyoming and Dayton at Nevada.

The games will be rescheduled for the 2021-22 season.

Last Wednesday’s announcement about the delayed start date for the season, Nov. 25, also revealed a reduced game maximum for this season: 27, down from 31. That meant trims were coming to nonconference slates. The A-10 is expected to keep its men’s basketball league schedule at 18 games.