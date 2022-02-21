N.C. A&T announces intention to join CAA, which has not confirmed the move

The future look of the CAA without James Madison is coming into focus.

North Carolina A&T recently announced that its Board of Trustees unanimously approved a recommendation from its athletics leadership that the Aggies join the CAA.

The move for sports other than football would be made in July. Aggies' football would not join CAA Football until the 2023 season, according to N.C. A&T, which is located in Greensboro, N.C., and currently belongs to the Big South Conference.

The CAA has not confirmed the addition of N.C. A&T.

N.C. A&T would become the third Big South Conference football member shifting to the CAA, joining Hampton and Monmouth. Those three schools are becoming CAA members in all sports, along with Stony Brook, which has been a member of CAA Football for several years. Hampton and Monmouth will join CAA Football for the 2022 season.

James Madison’s November departure from the CAA and the FCS - to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference - kicked off the CAA remodeling, designed to address financial concerns by expanding with schools located within the league’s existing footprint, therefore reducing travel costs as well as missed class time.

The CAA was initially interested in convincing Southern Conference members to switch leagues. That plan did not mature because of the desire of the SoCon members to remain in that league.

According to N.C. A&T, the “CAA opened a dialogue with A&T in November, 2021, and subsequently extended an invitation to join.”

With N.C. A&T, CAA Football would include 14 members and will split into North and South Divisions, according to N.C. A&T. Richmond and William & Mary are CAA Football members, and the Tribe belong to the CAA for all sports.

Each team in CAA Football would play primarily intra-divisional games, and few against members of the other division, for an annual eight-game league obligation.