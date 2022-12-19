Nathan Davis gives thumbs-up to R-MC's 'period at the end of the sentence,' sees Bucknell rising

Nathan Davis on Monday referred to Randolph-Macon’s 2022 NCAA Division III men’s basketball championship as “the period at the end of the sentence,” suggesting that consistent success through the years led to the ultimate achievement.

Davis, the eighth-year coach of the Bucknell program that visits the University of Richmond Wednesday night, had a lot to do with that sentence’s composition.

Davis played at R-MC (Class of 1997) and returned as Yellow Jackets coach for six years (2009-15), directing Macon to three Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships, six straight NCAA bids, and a record of 141-39.

Davis watched the Yellow Jackets play twice last season, first tuning in online to witness R-MC losing 77-76 in overtime at Christopher Newport on Nov. 28.

“So I chose not to watch after that,” Davis said. “I didn’t watch again until the national championship game.”

R-MC finished 33-1 and was infrequently challenged. Heading into Monday night’s game against the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Randolph-Macon was off to another stellar start, 7-1 and 4-0 in the ODAC.

Josh Merkel, an assistant at R-MC during the 2010-11 season under Davis, succeeded Davis as Macon coach in 2015 and maintained the Yellow Jackets’ reputation as consistent winners after a one-season dip to 13-14 (8-8 ODAC) in his first year.

“Josh has done a tremendous job there, and I’m really happy for them,” said Davis, hired at Bucknell by Director of Athletics John Hardt, who now holds the same job at Richmond. “I’m sure they’re going to be right there again this year and for years to come.”

Davis could have remained at Macon and guided a steady, committed Division III winner under far less pressure. He chose to return to Division I. Before becoming head coach at R-MC and then Bucknell, Davis was an assistant at Navy (1998-2003), Bucknell (2003-08), and Colgate (2008-09).

“Obviously, being at Macon and being a grad, that was tremendous,” Davis said of his time in Ashland as a player and coach. “A lot of fun and we obviously had really good teams. I look back fondly on those years. It was a great time.

“I love where I am now. I’m in a great situation. No regrets, and I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Davis' Bucknell teams are 124-99.

The coach Davis succeeded at R-MC, Mike Rhoades, made a comparable career choice. Rhoades led the Yellow Jackets to a 197-76 record 1999-2009 before joining Shaka Smart’s VCU staff, becoming the head coach at Rice, and then returning to VCU as head coach in 2017.

Bucknell is off to a 7-4 start and will face a 5-6 Richmond team that lost to Clemson 85-57 in Greenville, S.C., on Saturday night.

“They’re coming off a tough game the other day at Clemson, but I think they certainly are capable, as they showed, especially in the two games previously,” Davis said, referring to the Spiders’ 82-52 win over Drake and 77-48 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson.

“They just destroyed teams down there at the Robins Center. I expect we’re going to see a completely different team than was at Clemson the other day.”

Bucknell was picked eighth in the Patriot League preseason poll, and is bouncing back from a 9-23 season. Nine players return from that team.

“A year ago, we were just so young. Now we’ve got some experience, which helps tremendously, and so we’re just further ahead,” said Davis. “I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good, but we’ve got a long way to go to get there.”

Note: Wednesday night’s Bucknell-at-Richmond game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.