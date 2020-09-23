NBA official Curtis Blair enjoys 'bubble' work, looks forward to Richmond return

Former University of Richmond basketball star Curtis Blair enrolled in a 10-week officiating class in 2001 and soon after was working middle-school competition and boys and girls JV games in the Richmond area.
That led to AAU and high-school assignments, and then associations with NCAA Division I leagues (ACC, A-10, CAA), and subsequent elevation to the NBA Developmental League, now the NBA G League.
Thursday, Blair celebrates his 50th birthday in the NBA “bubble,” in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., where he has been officiating games played by the world’s finest players. Blair, a Glen Allen resident who has been an NBA official since 2009, arrived in Florida on July 12, and has been living and working in the NBA “bubble” since then.
Blair, a former guard who was named the 1992 CAA player of the year, is the last Spider to average more than 20 points in a season (20.3 in 1992), ranks No. 9 on UR’s career scoring list (1,630 points), and was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
The Times-Dispatch on Wednesday afternoon caught up with Blair, one of 45 NBA officials who initially reported to the “bubble.”
In the “bubble,” officials can hear more of what players and coaches are saying, which changes the way you go about your business how?
The NBA did make it to have that background crowd noise, so we can definitely hear that. Now, of course, it doesn’t compare to a regular game situation or a playoff game situation. But you (can) hear background noise of cheering and music.
In terms of the communication, and me and several other referees talked about this, it wasn’t really a big change. I’ve probably got to go to the other side and say that the coaches were probably a little bit quieter. I don’t know if it was just because they, probably psychologically, they thought that if they did scream and yell something, it would be much more pronounced. But it wasn’t a big difference. It really wasn’t a big difference, in a negative way.
How many games have you officiated in the “bubble?”
About five or six of the seeding games, four or five of the playoffs, first round. And then one game in the second round. … I’m in replay right now.
How many games do you typically officiate during the regular season, and how many days a month are you away from Richmond?
Probably 60 to 65 games, and at a minimum, I’m gone about 20 days a month.
How has absence of travel affected officials in the “bubble?”
This has been wonderful. You don’t have to wake up early in the morning (days after games) and travel to another city. This has been great, being in one location, don’t have to worry about plane flights, hotels, every other day.
I think for the players as well, I think they said the quality of play has been much better, too, because of not all the traveling and stuff.
How are officials spending their down time in the bubble?
We play a lot of Pickleball (which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis), and then we had a room in the convention center that was just for us, so they put a basketball hoop in there. We play a lot of pingpong. … pool table, some gym equipment, and then the pool. So that’s pretty much what we did.
What do you miss most from the outside world?
Just being able to go down the street, go to the grocery store. Just to have the freedom to get up and go. Of course, we couldn’t go anywhere for the last two-and-a-half months.
