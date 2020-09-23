NBA official Curtis Blair enjoys 'bubble' work, looks forward to Richmond return

The NBA did make it to have that background crowd noise, so we can definitely hear that. Now, of course, it doesn’t compare to a regular game situation or a playoff game situation. But you (can) hear background noise of cheering and music.

In terms of the communication, and me and several other referees talked about this, it wasn’t really a big change. I’ve probably got to go to the other side and say that the coaches were probably a little bit quieter. I don’t know if it was just because they, probably psychologically, they thought that if they did scream and yell something, it would be much more pronounced. But it wasn’t a big difference. It really wasn’t a big difference, in a negative way.

How many games have you officiated in the “bubble?”

About five or six of the seeding games, four or five of the playoffs, first round. And then one game in the second round. … I’m in replay right now.

How many games do you typically officiate during the regular season, and how many days a month are you away from Richmond?

Probably 60 to 65 games, and at a minimum, I’m gone about 20 days a month.

How has absence of travel affected officials in the “bubble?”