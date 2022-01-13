NBA scouts convening at Davidson-UR for wings. Point guards are choice, too.

Ten NBA scouts are expected at the Robins Center Friday night to evaluate a pair of 6-foot-7 juniors, the University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton and Davidson’s Hyunjung Lee, a South Korean.
Each folds into the player-development narrative shared by these programs from comparable schools, and brings 3-point firepower all pro leagues crave.
There may be an equally appealing match-up in the backcourt involving a pair of No. 0s, 5-9 Spider Jacob Gilyard and 6-0 Wildcat Foster Loyer, who transferred during the offseason from Michigan State.
Examine A-10 rosters and about two-thirds of the 14 members have point guards who are well above average to outstanding. Among them: VCU’s Ace Baldwin, Saint Louis’ Yuri Collins, St. Bonaventure's Kyle Lofton, Gilyard (10.5 ppg) and Loyer (16 ppg), a junior and former starter/captain at Michigan State. The resident of Clarkston, Mich., in 2018 was Mr. Basketball in Michigan, a recognition of the state’s top high-school player.
“He definitely fits well in the Davidson offense,” said Gilyard. “I think he was pretty good at Michigan State and is really good now.”
UR coach Chris Mooney called Loyer, a 6-footer who is a 50% shooter from 3-point distance and hits 90.5% from the free-throw line, “very crafty. Great change of speed. Very savvy, and seems to have fit in seamlessly with how they play.”
Davidson (13-2, 3-0 A-10), picked sixth in the A-10 preseason poll, has won 12 straight games after starting the season 1-2. The Wildcats’ biggest victory is their 79-78 win over No. 24 Alabama on Dec. 21.
“Great team, great program and coach,” said Mooney, referring to Davidson coach Bob McKillop, who's in his 33rd year. “They play a terrific style. They can attract good players and their guys improve while they’re there ... I couldn’t think more highly of a program.”
Richmond (10-6, 1-2 A-10) hasn’t played since Jan. 5 because of two postponements caused by COVID issues at Fordham and George Mason. When the Spiders were forced to pause three times last season because of COVID protocols, they seemed to lack cohesion and momentum upon return to game activity.
“It’s different than last year. Last year, the guys were locked in a room for 10 days or 12 days, or whatever it was, with food being left on the floor outside their door,” said Mooney. “So this year’s different in that we were together and we were able to lift weights and run and scrimmage.”
The Spiders changed practice routines, “so that the guys weren’t bored or frustrated with the lack of an opponent coming,” said Mooney.
The goal was “staying ready,” said Gilyard. “I think obviously given the fact that you have some time off, the guys want to kind of relax and kind of take it … as if it’s a week off. I think we stayed in the gym. We stayed competitive.
“I think we’re pretty ready. Time will tell. We’ll see Friday.”
Friday's 9 p.m. game will be televised by ESPNU.
Mooney said Wednesday that all Spiders are healthy and available to play against Davidson, which visits VCU Tuesday. The Wildcats will return to Charlotte after Friday’s game via air travel, and then come back to Richmond Monday in preparation for the Tuesday date at the Siegel Center.
The Davidson-at-VCU game was originally scheduled for Jan. 2, and postponed because of COVID issues in the Rams program.
