NBA scouts convening at Davidson-UR for wings. Point guards are choice, too.

Davidson (13-2, 3-0 A-10), picked sixth in the A-10 preseason poll, has won 12 straight games after starting the season 1-2. The Wildcats’ biggest victory is their 79-78 win over No. 24 Alabama on Dec. 21.

“Great team, great program and coach,” said Mooney, referring to Davidson coach Bob McKillop, who's in his 33rd year. “They play a terrific style. They can attract good players and their guys improve while they’re there ... I couldn’t think more highly of a program.”

Richmond (10-6, 1-2 A-10) hasn’t played since Jan. 5 because of two postponements caused by COVID issues at Fordham and George Mason. When the Spiders were forced to pause three times last season because of COVID protocols, they seemed to lack cohesion and momentum upon return to game activity.

“It’s different than last year. Last year, the guys were locked in a room for 10 days or 12 days, or whatever it was, with food being left on the floor outside their door,” said Mooney. “So this year’s different in that we were together and we were able to lift weights and run and scrimmage.”

The Spiders changed practice routines, “so that the guys weren’t bored or frustrated with the lack of an opponent coming,” said Mooney.