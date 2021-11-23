NCAA: no asterisk will be affixed to career steals record UR's Jacob Gilyard on track to set

"It's an unbelievable feeling as a player to reach such a great accomplishment, right? So I'm excited for him and his future, and the Richmond program," said Linehan, who is 5-foot-9, which is Gilyard’s height.

Linehan added that he was in favor of players gaining a “bonus” season of eligibility. He applauded Gilyard's choice to come back for a fifth year, as did UR forward Grant Golden, who's in his sixth season. He was granted a medical redshirt (heart irregularity as a freshman) and is in his "bonus" year.

“To have him out there on the floor with us, it just makes everything easier for everybody,” said Golden. “The looks he’s able to get everybody, the way he’s able to impact a game with his defense and his skills. He just does so much for us. To have him out there for us, I wouldn’t want to have anybody else out there.”

Gilyard missed games when the Spiders’ 2019-20 season closed without A-10 tournament competition or subsequent postseason play because of the pandemic. Furthermore, Gilyard played only 23 games last season because Richmond hoops was interrupted by COVID suspensions three times. UR opponents also dealt with pauses related to the global health crisis, causing additional schedule reductions.