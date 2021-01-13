NCAA transfer change may bring 'wild, wild west' to midlevel schools, such as UR

A-10 programs St. Bonaventure, Massachusetts and Rhode Island recruited Burton, also sought by Northeastern, Towson, Hartford, Iona and several other schools. Burton’s father, Quinton, played at Providence.

Say Burton determines he wants to play closer to home in the ACC or Big East. Under the proposed legislation, he could leave UR without consequence of a sit-out penalty. The Spiders, who invested in Burton’s recruitment for a year, and education and physical development for two years, would be without a player Mooney said could become one of the greatest in program history.

That’s an excellent setup for those in Burton’s position, but frightening for coaches at schools such as Richmond. Huesman envisions comparable scenarios in football. Players UR recruited and developed could follow a penalty-free path to a higher level of competition after a year or two as Spiders.

Speaking of FBS programs, Huesman said, “All they have to do is go look at [FCS] All-American lists, preseason or postseason, and they can recruit kind of off of lists to start the process. You would hope everybody would be above board and not tamper. I don’t believe people are going to be above board and not tamper ... and they’ll give the game a black eye.”