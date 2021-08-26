Neck injury made Phil O'Connor 'a little nervous,' cost him a year. He returned to UR defense.

A black brace protrudes from the back collar of Phil O’Connor’s shoulder pads. It's an indicator that his neck requires supplementary support, and a reminder that football’s risk factor never takes a play off.
O’Connor, a University of Richmond inside linebacker, suffered an injury during the first scrimmage of the August camp heading into the 2019 season. As he took part in a tackle, somebody crashed down on top of his helmet. That compressed O’Connor’s spine. The result was a cervical spine sprain.
Inactive time was initially set for six weeks as ligaments recovered from the crown of his spine through his upper back.
“It ended up not healing at all at six weeks, and then [medical personnel] added another six weeks,” said O’Connor. “By that time, I was out for the season.”
He spent his period off from the field watching film with UR’s other linebackers, rehabilitating, and wondering if football would be part of his future.
“After that first six weeks and they said it didn’t heal at all, I kind of got a little nervous,” said O’Connor, a 6-foot-1, 226-pounder from Philadelphia.
By the conclusion of the 2019 season he missed, O’Connor began feeling normal again. His neck strength and range of motion returned.
After missing fall competition in 2020 because of the pandemic, Richmond played four spring-semester games, which gave O’Connor a chance to regain confidence as a tackler following the neck injury.
“There was a little hesitation in there,” said O’Connor. Gradually, he recaptured the feel and flow of the game.
“That was very helpful for me to get heading into this fall season,” O’Connor said of the spring-semester season, during which he was one of UR’s top defensive players.
He still is one of UR's top defensive players, though O’Connor does not start. Two of the FCS' premier inside linebackers are Spiders, graduate student Tyler Dressler and redshirt sophomore Tristan Wheeler. O'Connor regularly plays as a back-up on defense and as a special-teamer.
“We consider him a starter,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of O’Connor. “Bright future for him, this year and moving forward.”
Notes: Redshirt senior defensive lineman Colby Ritten, a three-year starter and captain, is unlikely to play this season because of a lingering knee problem that also kept him out of spring-semester games. He has not yet practiced through August.
“It doesn’t look promising. It just didn’t come back the way he wanted it to,” said Huesman. “It’ll be fine, but it’s just taking longer than we thought.”
Huesman welcomed the hot weather this week (UR practices from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) so players become acclimated to the heat and humidity in preparation for a pair of 2 p.m. games to start the season. Howard visits Richmond on Sept. 4, and Lehigh plays at Robins Stadium on Sept. 11.
"It's been pretty tough out here these last two says," Huesman said after Wednesday's practice. "We needed that."
Painted in blue on the Robins Stadium field this season is "V. Earl Dickinson Field." That's been the name of the playing surface since the stadium opened for the 2010 season, but the "V. Earl Dickinson Field" salute was on the scoreboard. UR is expected to get a new scoreboard at some point this season, and it will not include that.
V. Earl Dickinson graduated from UR (Class of 1948) and his son, V. Earl Dickinson Jr., pledged $2 million in support of stadium construction.
