Neck injury made Phil O'Connor 'a little nervous,' cost him a year. He returned to UR defense.

A black brace protrudes from the back collar of Phil O’Connor’s shoulder pads. It's an indicator that his neck requires supplementary support, and a reminder that football’s risk factor never takes a play off.

O’Connor, a University of Richmond inside linebacker, suffered an injury during the first scrimmage of the August camp heading into the 2019 season. As he took part in a tackle, somebody crashed down on top of his helmet. That compressed O’Connor’s spine. The result was a cervical spine sprain.

Inactive time was initially set for six weeks as ligaments recovered from the crown of his spine through his upper back.

“It ended up not healing at all at six weeks, and then [medical personnel] added another six weeks,” said O’Connor. “By that time, I was out for the season.”

He spent his period off from the field watching film with UR’s other linebackers, rehabilitating, and wondering if football would be part of his future.

“After that first six weeks and they said it didn’t heal at all, I kind of got a little nervous,” said O’Connor, a 6-foot-1, 226-pounder from Philadelphia.