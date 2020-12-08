Needing only a touch of seasoning, UR's Tyler Burton swells into expanded role

During the span of a half-minute, Burton showed what he has been through UR’s 3-0 start: excitingly terrific at times, with a need for a touch of seasoning.

Nobody else in Richmond’s program can execute those high-elevation, ultra-athletic, sweeping rebounds. Nobody else can reject shots in such dramatic fashion. Monday, Burton scored 12 with seven rebounds in a very eventful 28 minutes. Things happen when he’s on the court, not all good for UR at this stage.

“He’s young. He’s really talented, but he’s really young,” Gilyard said of Burton.

Against Wofford, Burton made an out-of-control move to the hoop from the left wing with 14:37 left. He stumbled through his defender and could have been called for a walk or a charge. Instead, the whistle went against the Terriers, and Burton somehow got the off-balance shot to fall for an and-one.

Not the way coach Chris Mooney drew it up, but 3 points by Burton.

“When he’s in the game, we go from being a decent rebounding team to a good rebounding team,” Mooney said. “He’s a very good athlete and he’s also a good all-around player. … There are going to be mistakes out there that he makes, and he’s going to learn from those mistakes. But he really has a chance to be a very special player.”