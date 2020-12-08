Needing only a touch of seasoning, UR's Tyler Burton swells into expanded role

The University of Richmond trailed upset-hungry Wofford 72-71 Monday afternoon at the Robins Center. Playing this season for the first time as the nation’s No. 19 team, UR began a pressurized possession with 1:18 left.
This, presumably, was a crucible built for one of the Spiders’ four senior starters to step forward and deliver a decisive play. That’s not what happened.
Sophomore forward Tyler Burton caught a pass from Grant Golden in the lane and, without hesitation, dropped a 5-foot jump hook over airborne coverage to give Richmond a 73-72 lead with 1:10 remaining.
“We work on that stuff every day in practice, a lot of post moves, a lot of over-the-shoulder moves,” the 6-foot-7 Burton said. “I just thought it was time to do that. I had two feet in the paint and normally when you have two feet in the paint, unless someone’s wide open, the ball should go up on the rim.”
Wofford responded with 6-6 Messiah Jones driving at Burton, who goofed. From the scouting report, Burton knew Jones would likely power left.
“I gambled for a steal ... I let him get to his left,” Burton said.
Jones’ short shot, contested by Burton in less-than-ideal defensive position, failed at :43. UR’s Nathan Cayo rebounded. Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard hit a terminating 3 with 19 seconds left and later converted a free throw, allowing the Spiders to exhale with a 77-72 win in their home opener.
During the span of a half-minute, Burton showed what he has been through UR’s 3-0 start: excitingly terrific at times, with a need for a touch of seasoning.
Nobody else in Richmond’s program can execute those high-elevation, ultra-athletic, sweeping rebounds. Nobody else can reject shots in such dramatic fashion. Monday, Burton scored 12 with seven rebounds in a very eventful 28 minutes. Things happen when he’s on the court, not all good for UR at this stage.
“He’s young. He’s really talented, but he’s really young,” Gilyard said of Burton.
Against Wofford, Burton made an out-of-control move to the hoop from the left wing with 14:37 left. He stumbled through his defender and could have been called for a walk or a charge. Instead, the whistle went against the Terriers, and Burton somehow got the off-balance shot to fall for an and-one.
Not the way coach Chris Mooney drew it up, but 3 points by Burton.
“When he’s in the game, we go from being a decent rebounding team to a good rebounding team,” Mooney said. “He’s a very good athlete and he’s also a good all-around player. … There are going to be mistakes out there that he makes, and he’s going to learn from those mistakes. But he really has a chance to be a very special player.”
Burton was projected as an off-the-bench spark, the same role he filled last season as a freshman. That job description changed when senior wing Nick Sherod suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October. Burton became the only nonsenior in the starting lineup.
Being surrounded by four savvy seniors is the best setup possible for Burton’s development, in Mooney’s estimation. Gilyard marvels at Burton’s ability and badly wants him fully engaged with fewer youthful missteps. That’s coming, Gilyard feels sure.
“It’s just a big learning experience. I think I’m coming along decent,” Burton said. “There are things I need to improve on, and there are things I’m doing well. I just want to keep making my minutes count.”
Notes: The Spiders face visiting Northern Iowa (1-3) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by NBC Sports Washington. The Panthers were picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. They have been affected by COVID situations (backup point guard Antwan Kimmons left the team to join family in Minnesota) and injuries (2020 MVC player of the year AJ Green, 6-4, is out with hip problems) and dropped close games to Western Kentucky and Saint Mary’s. UNI’s win came over NAIA Saint Ambrose.
(804) 649-6233
Twitter: @RTDjohnoconnor