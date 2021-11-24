Neutral-court games around Turkeytime catapulted past Spiders teams

2009-10: UR played in the South Padre Island Invitational, and defeated Mississippi State 63-62 on Nov. 27, and Missouri 59-52 on Nov. 28. In two days, the Spiders beat the reigning SEC champion (Mississippi State) and reigning Big 12 champion (Missouri), setting the table for Richmond’s at-large invite to the 2010 NCAAs.

2010-11: The Spiders in the Nov. 27 final of the Chicago Invitational Challenge took down No. 8 Purdue 65-54. Partially on the strength of that win, UR would have made the 2011 NCAAs as an at-large team had it not captured the A-10 title.

2019-20: In the Nov. 25 semifinals of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., Richmond upended Wisconsin 62-52. The Badgers shared the Big Ten regular-season title, and the Spiders appeared to have the qualifications to make the 2020 NCAA tourney, which was not held.

When facing Power Five opponents, Richmond typically does not have a height edge, and that can be a benefit based on the way the Spiders play offense, according to Mooney.