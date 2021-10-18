New book celebrates ex-Spiders football coach Jim Tait, 'a man who truly changed lives'

Tait, who died at 75 in 2011, coached for 41 years and spent 33 consecutive seasons as a coach in Virginia. In addition to his tenure as the Spiders coach 1974-79, he was a UR assistant for three head coaches, a Virginia Tech assistant, the coach at Benedictine, and an assistant at St. Christopher's.

Jimmy Tait and his brothers and sisters in their section of the book candidly take the reader through the challenges and rewards of having a father who’s a football coach with six children in a middle-class Richmond neighborhood (this was an era before head coaches were handsomely rewarded). They also describe the often distressing last few years of Tait’s life, when dementia took a toll on the former coach.

The most poignant pieces come from ex-Spiders who are Black men. They acknowledge their difficult journeys at UR as minorities at a school that didn’t have many non-whites during the 1970s, and recognize Tait as a coach who did what he could to make their college years comfortable while constantly encouraging them to persevere and keep a UR education as their primary goal.

“He was a man who truly changed lives; he greatly changed mine,” wrote Howard Peace, a Black man who came from Richmond Public Schools to UR. “He was a man who saw the very best in a person. He was an excellent judge of the character and heart of a person.”