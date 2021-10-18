New book celebrates ex-Spiders football coach Jim Tait, 'a man who truly changed lives'

As football coaches go, Jim Tait was a quiet man, the exception being when a player repeatedly made the same mistake. Barty Smith, a powerful fullback from Douglas Freeman High who went on to play in the NFL, learned this early in his illustrious career at the University of Richmond when Tait was offensive coordinator.
Smith had the habit as a ball-carrier of seeking contact rather than cutting to a less congested area. This aggravated Tait.
“Barty Smith, you’re unbelievable, son! You know the difference between evade and invade?” Tait asked Smith, who responded that he did.
“I prefer that you evade,” Tait said.
Smith related that story as part of his homage to his former coach, the subject of a recently released book: “The Legend Coach Jim Tait. A Blow by Blow Lesson on how to Win at the Game of Life,” a 130-page production available through Amazon for $8.99.
The first-time author is Tait’s son, Jimmy, a Richmond resident. The book is largely a gathering of recollections about Tait offered by family, former assistants and competitors, high-school coaches, ex-Richmond players, and UR administration and staff members who were Tait's colleagues.
Jimmy Tait said he wanted to share the stories of those people and their relationships with Tait as a celebration of his father and as a salute to all coaches who dedicate their lives to development of young student-athletes.
Tait, who died at 75 in 2011, coached for 41 years and spent 33 consecutive seasons as a coach in Virginia. In addition to his tenure as the Spiders coach 1974-79, he was a UR assistant for three head coaches, a Virginia Tech assistant, the coach at Benedictine, and an assistant at St. Christopher's.
Jimmy Tait and his brothers and sisters in their section of the book candidly take the reader through the challenges and rewards of having a father who’s a football coach with six children in a middle-class Richmond neighborhood (this was an era before head coaches were handsomely rewarded). They also describe the often distressing last few years of Tait’s life, when dementia took a toll on the former coach.
The most poignant pieces come from ex-Spiders who are Black men. They acknowledge their difficult journeys at UR as minorities at a school that didn’t have many non-whites during the 1970s, and recognize Tait as a coach who did what he could to make their college years comfortable while constantly encouraging them to persevere and keep a UR education as their primary goal.
“He was a man who truly changed lives; he greatly changed mine,” wrote Howard Peace, a Black man who came from Richmond Public Schools to UR. “He was a man who saw the very best in a person. He was an excellent judge of the character and heart of a person.”
And from Mike London, a former Spiders defensive back who went on to coach UR, Virginia and Howard, and now is William & Mary’s coach: “When I became a head coach, the template I used for how I treated my players was from Coach Tait.”
Tait’s background helped shape his perspective on race, according to his son. Tait was born and raised in New Rochelle, N.Y., and then attended Mississippi State as a football player, witnessing injustice that Tait found deplorable.
Tait loved to work in the garden. He loved to cook.
“He was the first person to teach me how to make a London Broil,” wrote Bernie Whitlow, the former Spiders equipment manager.
But mostly, Tait loved to coach, recruiting included. He supervised Richmond’s potent offenses as coordinator when the Spiders were good in the Southern Conference, and succeeded Frank Jones. Then, UR made a bold move that did not work out.
Tait was named 1975 Southern Conference coach of the year after his Spiders won the league championship, but his record as head coach was 21-44. UR left the Southern Conference in 1976 with the goal of establishing itself as a major independent. From 1976 to '79, the Spiders - as visitors for the most part - played West Virginia four times, Virginia Tech three times, North Carolina twice, Maryland twice, Georgia, Southern Mississippi, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Virginia, among other top-level programs.
With an inferior budget and facilities, the Spiders didn’t stand much of a chance. Tait was relieved of his duties.
"There are too many good memories," Tait said in 1998. "I block out the rest."
Chuck Boone was the athletic director who informed Tait that his contract would not be renewed after a winless 1979 season. Boone recalled that several schools were immediately interested in hiring Tait as an assistant.
“That speaks volumes,” Boone wrote.
A few years after Tait’s departure, UR shifted to Division I-AA (Football Championship Subdivision), a lower level of competition with fewer scholarships.
"When I think of Jim Tait, I think of the true and pure meaning of what the definition of 'coach' should be," Jim Reid, who had Tait on his staff while Richmond’s coach 1995-03, said shortly after Tait's death. "He was dedicated to the development of his players during and after their playing days, both on the field and in the classroom.
"People who say he had a great football mind are correct, but his genius was in seeing the whole picture of the program and the players."
