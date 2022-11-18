New rule aims to end 'flopping,' as UR learned, coach sees officials in tough spot

One of the fastest ways to get University of Richmond reserves and coaches on their feet and clapping through two games this season was taking a charge, an emphasis through preseason practice.

That defensive tactic may not be stressed so much in light of the Spiders’ experience in their third game, at Charleston on Nov. 14.

Richmond fell 92-90 in overtime and two of the Cougars’ points came via the new NCAA “flopping” rule. It assesses a penalty of one free throw for each time a defender “flops,” or exaggerates the degree to which he is charged into by an offensive player. UR was twice called for “flopping” violations.

“I don’t want to comment on the plays in particular, but I will say that these guys have been playing basketball for 12 years and taking a charge is, for most players that is the ultimate defensive play,” said Chris Mooney, who’s in his 18th season as Richmond’s coach.

“Ideally, you take the contact in the chest and fall down. That’s ideally. That’s not always how it happens. You can’t blame a (defender) for anticipating contact because the guy coming top speed into him is fast and strong and weighs 200 pounds, or more. So it’s complicated.”

“Flopping” in previous seasons drew a warning for the first violation, but no actual penalty. Subsequent incidents judged to be flopping drew technical fouls. Starting this year, a Class B technical foul is assessed on the first incident.

The rationale, according to the NCAA: “Flopping continues to be a major concern in our game, and the rules committee felt that the current penalty of an initial warning for flopping has not deterred players from continuing to flop. An immediate penalty for flopping is needed to curb this behavior.”

More from the NCAA, “When evaluating potential flopping situations, officials will be asked to judge whether the player's physical reaction to the contact with another player is consistent with what would have been expected, given the force of the contact.

“When the reaction is not consistent, the player is most likely exaggerating the nature of the contact in an attempt to gain an advantage, and flopping has occurred.”

Mooney said the rule modification essentially equates “to a point penalty. It’s tricky, for sure. I can’t put a finger on exactly how we got to the point where that’s how it is. Is it going to be officiated the same way in the first half as it is in the last two minutes? That’s a lot to put on the official.”

The Spiders (2-2) meet Syracuse at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 in the first round of the Empire Classic, with St. John’s vs. Temple to follow. UR will play St. John’s or Temple Tuesday (ESPN2), based on Monday’s results.

“Those are so valuable to us,” Mooney said of neutral-court games against quality competition. Richmond meets Clemson in Greenville, S.C., on Dec. 17.

Mooney said Matt Grace, the 6-foot-9 fifth-year player and starter who missed Thursday's 56-53 loss to visiting Wichita State because of a knee issue, "looks pretty good in attacking rehab. But I don't have a timeline exactly. I don't feel great about this upcoming tournament."

The Orange, picked eighth in the ACC and coming off 16-17 season, are led by Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim, in his 47th year and Division I’s winningest active coach. Syracuse lost 80-68 to visiting Colgate Tuesday.

The Spiders will play their next four games away from the Robins Center before Drake visits on Dec. 10.