Nick Sherod on Spiders experience: 'everything I could have hoped for and more'

“Right now I’m focusing on other aspects of my life, whatever’s next in my journey professionally, outside of basketball,” said Sherod. “I feel like at this point it’s probably better to let the guys who have worked really hard, let them have their time. I have no regrets about anything.”

Sherod could probably find an organization for which to play professionally down the line, “but that’s not really where my head is at,” he said.

Sherod started all 31 games, averaged 12.7 points and led the A-10 in 3-point percentage (43.8) for the 24-7 Spiders last season, when a potential trip to the NCAA tournament evaporated with the March onset of the global health crisis.

And now, a second knee betrayed him.

No medical professional has suggested to Sherod that his knees were anatomically predisposed to ACL tears. The way he understands it, this is just bad luck, times two.

Sherod’s “Why me, again?” moment arrived immediately after Thursday’s injury. Since then, “I’ve been trying to focus on staying positive and thinking of what else I can do for the team," he said. "Everything happens for a reason, so I’m not going to pity myself too much about this.”