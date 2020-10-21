Nick Sherod on Spiders experience: 'everything I could have hoped for and more'

Nick Sherod will be at every University of Richmond basketball practice he can attend, encouraging teammates, providing the all of the insight a fifth-year member of the program can. He looks forward to using the respected voice the Spiders have grown accustomed to hearing, and following.
“Nothing’s changing as far as that part of my relationship with the team,” said Sherod.
The other part has changed. Sherod can’t play his senior year.
An uncomfortably familiar sensation flooded through his body last Thursday during Richmond’s second official practice of the year. Sherod made a move. His right knee twisted, then gave out. Sherod immediately knew he had torn his ACL.
He tore his left ACL about two years ago in UR’s sixth game. Sherod, a 6-foot-4 St. Christopher’s and Richmond graduate, underwent surgery and redshirted that season. Sadly, he had experience in these matters.
“I felt a similar pain straight through my leg,” Sherod said of the most recent injury. “I knew what the deal was.”
Another surgery is coming, and several more months of rehabilitation. Sherod said that’s almost certainly it for his hoops career, even though the NCAA granted an extra season of eligibility to student-athletes impacted by the pandemic.
“Right now I’m focusing on other aspects of my life, whatever’s next in my journey professionally, outside of basketball,” said Sherod. “I feel like at this point it’s probably better to let the guys who have worked really hard, let them have their time. I have no regrets about anything.”
Sherod could probably find an organization for which to play professionally down the line, “but that’s not really where my head is at,” he said.
Sherod started all 31 games, averaged 12.7 points and led the A-10 in 3-point percentage (43.8) for the 24-7 Spiders last season, when a potential trip to the NCAA tournament evaporated with the March onset of the global health crisis.
And now, a second knee betrayed him.
No medical professional has suggested to Sherod that his knees were anatomically predisposed to ACL tears. The way he understands it, this is just bad luck, times two.
Sherod’s “Why me, again?” moment arrived immediately after Thursday’s injury. Since then, “I’ve been trying to focus on staying positive and thinking of what else I can do for the team," he said. "Everything happens for a reason, so I’m not going to pity myself too much about this.”
Sherod, a three-year starter who played in 104 games (87 starts) and scored 1,192 points, calls the comforting messages he has received since the word got out about this latest injury "overwhelming. I really wasn’t expecting the outpouring of support and love. I’m really appreciative of all of it, and I’m just thankful that many people cared enough to reach out.”
Sherod remains enrolled at UR as a graduate student, and is exploring the possibility of becoming a high-school English teacher, and perhaps a basketball coach.
If he does coach, count on Sherod emphasizing cohesion and chemistry on the court, and off. Because when he considers his time in a Spiders uniform, Sherod doesn’t mentally replay pivotal 3-pointers he hit, or notable victories. He recalls the closeness of Richmond basketball players, past and present.
“I feel like I have a group of brothers I’ll have for the rest of my life,” he said. “The connections, the relationships, those are things I think about often. That’s one of the reasons I came to Richmond, because I knew about the (basketball) alumni and the support, and the culture that they had built here that was so strong.
“It’s been everything I could have hoped for and more.”
