Nick Sherod saw return to Spiders as 'an opportunity I felt like I couldn’t pass up'

Nick Sherod, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard from St. Christopher’s, announced Tuesday that he will return to the University of Richmond for a sixth year. That wasn’t the plan in October.

Following a second torn ACL (different knees), Sherod suggested his career was done.

"Right now I'm focusing on other aspects of my life, whatever's next in my journey professionally, outside of basketball," Sherod said eight months ago. “I have no regrets about anything."

He did not completely close the door on a return, allowable because the NCAA granted another season of eligibility to all winter-sport athletes because of the pandemic. Sherod, who has scored 1,192 career points, said in a Tuesday interview he “probably changed my mind.”

The support Sherod received from teammates during last season “helped me a lot.” Ultimately, that influenced his choice to return along with other senior starters Grant Golden (6-10), Jacob Gilyard (5-9), and Nathan Cayo (6-7). The only senior moving forward with a pro career is 6-0 Blake Francis.

Sherod, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters two seasons ago, injured his right knee in UR’s first official preseason practice in mid-October. He missed all but six games of the 2018-19 season because of an injured left knee.