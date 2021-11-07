Nick Sherod, Tyler Burton enter season as pivotal players for veteran Spiders

By now, University of Richmond supporters have a strong sense of what’s to come from 5-foot-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-10 Grant Golden and 6-7 Nathan Cayo. Those three senior starters have been steady regulars for years.
For the Spiders to progress to an elevated tier, it may depend on the contributions of the other two projected starters, 6-4 senior Nick Sherod and 6-7 junior Tyler Burton. Each is a bit of a mystery heading into UR’s season-opener Tuesday night against visiting North Carolina Central.
Sherod is coming back from a second knee injury (different knees). When last seen in a Richmond uniform two years ago, he averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while ranking 10th nationally in 3-point percentage (.438). That impressive season came following Sherod’s first knee injury and rehabilitation, suggesting he’ll again be a key piece for the Spiders.
Sherod decided in April that he would return to hoops, permitted by the NCAA’s COVID policy that allowed another season of eligibility for winter-sport athletes, after initially determining he was done with hoops. At that time, he weighed about 255 pounds. By mid-September, Sherod said his weight was 215, a reduction accomplished through a spring and summer of conditioning.
He may be better than he ever was. He may not be. The second knee surgery involved not only a torn ACL but additional torn ligaments.
“I think for people who have seen him play over the years … he really looks like a different guy,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “He focused so hard on getting himself healthy. That was a big part of it, was to get his weight as low as he could. He’s practiced very well.
“He has a lot of time where he’s in the gym getting extra shots and working on his game. His work ethic is something that is great to have, besides him as a player, but just for the younger guys to be able to see how much he’s in the gym, how dedicated he is, and just how mature he is and how he goes about his basketball career.
“He looks great, feels great, and we expect big things.”
Burton, who averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, demonstrated on multiple occasions through two years that he can be a turbo-booster, the best athlete on the court and a dominant rebounder who raises Richmond’s performance level.
Burton last season, when UR went 14-9 (6-5 A-10), became the first Spider to win the Chris Daniels Award, given annually to the A-10’s most improved player.
There were several instances, however, that he was not as productive as the Spiders would have hoped. In nine of last season’s 23 games, Burton went a combined 22 for 80 (27.5%), scoring inconsistency that Mooney believes will fade beginning Tuesday night.
“I think that he’s improved tremendously this offseason,” said Mooney, who enters his 17th season. “He’s fortunate in that he’s surrounded by so many good players. That has really helped him because I think he sees how guys are able to score, and how they’re able to work on their games, and what things that he should be doing. And he’s really been able to grow and mature with really good players around him that are older.
“I think he has a chance to have a tremendous season this year.”
Stable scoring from Sherod and Burton would help Richmond fill the gap left by departed guard Blake Francis, who led UR in scoring each of the past two years.
Note: All Spiders are healthy heading into the first game other than 6-5 senior Andre Gustavson, who underwent surgery during the summer to address a lingering groin issue that prevented him from playing in Richmond’s first four A-10 games last season. He is expected back in December.
