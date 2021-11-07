Nick Sherod, Tyler Burton enter season as pivotal players for veteran Spiders

“I think for people who have seen him play over the years … he really looks like a different guy,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “He focused so hard on getting himself healthy. That was a big part of it, was to get his weight as low as he could. He’s practiced very well.

“He has a lot of time where he’s in the gym getting extra shots and working on his game. His work ethic is something that is great to have, besides him as a player, but just for the younger guys to be able to see how much he’s in the gym, how dedicated he is, and just how mature he is and how he goes about his basketball career.

“He looks great, feels great, and we expect big things.”

Burton, who averaged 12 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, demonstrated on multiple occasions through two years that he can be a turbo-booster, the best athlete on the court and a dominant rebounder who raises Richmond’s performance level.

Burton last season, when UR went 14-9 (6-5 A-10), became the first Spider to win the Chris Daniels Award, given annually to the A-10’s most improved player.