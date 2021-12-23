Nick Sherod's holiday wish for college hoops players: 'Proper precautions' vs. virus

Of 10 games involving A-10 men’s basketball teams originally scheduled to be played Wednesday, one was, Richmond’s 81-50 win over visiting Bucknell.
COVID issues dashed the rest of the slate.
Some games were called off because of infections experienced by A-10 teams (George Washington, Duquesne, Saint Joseph’s), some by the opponents of A-10 teams, and some because of unrevealed teams with COVID problems. In any event, the picture is cloudy as the 14 A-10 members ramp up for the start of league competition on Dec. 30.
Currently in place is an A-10 forfeit policy which delivers a loss to the team in conference play that is unable to compete because of COVID. That guideline was set in October, before the Omicron variant started sweeping through the U.S., and vaccinated individuals more commonly began testing positive.
“You can’t have forfeits,” UR coach Chris Mooney said after Wednesday’s victory over Bucknell.
The A-10 seems to be falling in line with that way of thinking. In an interview with one of the A-10’s media partners, CBS Sports, Commissioner Bernadette McGlade stated earlier this week that her league will “remain fluid and flexible.”
League offices are interested in preserving the fitness of those involved above all else, but don’t want to provide easy outs for teams that may not be motivated to play a particular opponent, and claim as cover COVID infections that may not be debilitating.
John Hardt, UR's vice president and director of athletics, told the Times-Dispatch Wednesday, “As a league, it is important to determine whether the existing protocols and policy are the best alternatives to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes while also promoting and protecting competitive fairness.”
Conference commissioners have suggested that the vaccination/booster status of a team could factor into the way a COVID issue is handled by a league office. That approach provides incentive for players and coaches to get vaccinations/boosters, which is what sixth-year Spiders guard Nick Sherod (St. Christopher's) advocated following Wednesday’s game.
“I guess the best thing that we can do is just control how we act, and kind of the places we go and all that stuff,” said Sherod. “I’m getting my booster right after I leave here. So, any steps you can take to try to prevent another season going the way it went last season and the year before that …
“I think it’s just up to individuals to decide how they want this thing to go for the next three or four months, and beyond even. There’s options to take care of yourself and to take the proper precautions to make sure that we’re healthy and we’re safe. It’s up to guys to do that. And if people take care of things they’re supposed to take care of, hopefully we get this thing [played], and finish up the rest of the season.”
Mooney expressed confidence that the Spiders will be ready to play upon their post-holiday return to practice on Dec. 27.
