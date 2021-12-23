Nick Sherod's holiday wish for college hoops players: 'Proper precautions' vs. virus

John Hardt, UR's vice president and director of athletics, told the Times-Dispatch Wednesday, “As a league, it is important to determine whether the existing protocols and policy are the best alternatives to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes while also promoting and protecting competitive fairness.”

Conference commissioners have suggested that the vaccination/booster status of a team could factor into the way a COVID issue is handled by a league office. That approach provides incentive for players and coaches to get vaccinations/boosters, which is what sixth-year Spiders guard Nick Sherod (St. Christopher's) advocated following Wednesday’s game.

“I guess the best thing that we can do is just control how we act, and kind of the places we go and all that stuff,” said Sherod. “I’m getting my booster right after I leave here. So, any steps you can take to try to prevent another season going the way it went last season and the year before that …