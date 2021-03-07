No. 1 Duke mutes No. 16 Spiders 13-6 to close UR's demanding schedule stretch

Conducting a benefit-cost analysis of a highly demanding nonleague schedule isn’t fair until early May, when the University of Richmond men’s lacrosse program hosts the Southern Conference tournament. To this point, facing three top-10 teams hasn’t done anything for the Spiders’ record.
They’re 1-3 following Sunday’s 13-6 loss to No. 1 Duke at Robins Stadium. On a cool, sunny afternoon in front of 1,000 fans, the maximum allowed by Virginia’s pandemic policy, the No. 16 Spiders had a third home-field opportunity to post a statement win and shake up the polls.
Duke’s defense prohibited that. Mike Adler made 15 saves, some terrific, behind a disruptive defense. The Spiders quickly fell behind 4-0 and never closed the gap in a threatening manner as the Blue Devils improved to 6-0. Richmond previously fell at Robins Stadium to No. 10 Loyola (8-7 in overtime) and No. 2 North Carolina (14-9). UR defeated unranked Towson 11-10.
“We are what our record says,” said senior midfielder Tyler Shoults, who scored once and had an assist. “We’ve got to just be Richmond when it comes to playing and doing our stuff. It doesn’t matter who we play.”
Spiders coach Dan Chemotti noted that Richmond generated a season-high number of shots (39). The Spiders, however, were prevented from generating momentum through goal-scoring. Duke led 9-3 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 11-4 after three quarters.
“They were the better team today. [Adler] made some crazy saves. I don’t think we shot the ball too smart at times,” Shoults said. “Give them credit, they held us to six, so we’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and come back better.”
Richmond now heads into SoCon competition with a Saturday game at VMI, though the Spiders still have a nonconference date at No. 8 Virginia on April 3.
“This is such an interesting year because we are still growing and learning a lot about ourselves,” Chemotti said. “I know it’s the beginning of March now, but you don’t play any scrimmages, you don’t have a full fall [both because of the pandemic], and so we’re learning some of these things a little later than usual. But we need to fix them faster than usual, as well.
“The last four games certainly taught us a lot about what we’re good at and what we’re not good at. We’ve got to understand that this game is won and lost on the simple execution of fundamentals. We still need a lot of work.”
Chemotti returned after missing UR’s previous two games for COVID-19 reasons. Associate head coach Paul Richards stepped in for Chemotti. Chemotti is a 2002 graduate of Duke and former lacrosse captain. He helped the Blue Devils to back-to-back ACC championships during his junior and senior seasons.
Senior Ryan Lanchbury scored his 100th goal as a Spider on a three-goal day (one assist). Richmond is in its eighth season of Division I lacrosse, and only two other players reached the 100-goal milestone: Teddy Hatfield (123) and Mitch Goldberg (101).
“I really enjoyed the way Ryan played today. His three goals, those were earned,” Chemotti said. “He played with a level of hustle and toughness that was great.”
Next: The Spiders play at VMI (1-0) Saturday to begin Southern Conference competition. In the league preseason poll, Richmond was picked first. The Keydets, who visit Bellarmine Tuesday, were picked last among seven SoCon teams.
(804) 649-6233
Twitter: @RTDjohnoconnor