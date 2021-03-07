No. 1 Duke mutes No. 16 Spiders 13-6 to close UR's demanding schedule stretch

“They were the better team today. [Adler] made some crazy saves. I don’t think we shot the ball too smart at times,” said Shoults. “Give them credit, they held us to 6, so we’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and come back better.”

Richmond now heads into SoCon competition with a Saturday game at VMI, though the Spiders still have a nonconference date at No. 8 Virginia on April 3.

“This is such an interesting year because we are still growing and learning a lot about ourselves,” said Chemotti. “I know it’s the beginning of March now, but you don’t play any scrimmages, you don’t have a full fall [both because of the pandemic], and so we’re learning some of these things a little later than usual. But we need to fix them faster than usual, as well.

“The last four games certainly taught us a lot about what we’re good at and what we’re not good at. We’ve got to understand that this game is won and lost on the simple execution of fundamentals. We still need a lot of work.”

Chemotti returned after missing UR’s previous two games because of COVID reasons. Associate head coach Paul Richards stepped in for Chemotti. Chemotti is a 2002 graduate of Duke and former lacrosse captain. He helped the Blue Devils to back-to-back ACC championships during his junior and senior seasons.