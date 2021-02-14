No. 10 Greyhounds catch No. 16 Spiders down stretch, pass them in OT

Until the final five minutes, Richmond’s defense appeared as though it would carry the day. The Spiders led 5-3 heading into the last quarter.

“Being the first game of the season, both teams were trying to figure out what their identity was. That might have been why things were a bit hectic,” Menges said. “We let in two goals in the first quarter, zero in the second, one in the third, and then four in the fourth. You can’t let that happen. If you want to win games, you’ve got to hold them to three in the fourth.

“We’ve just got to capitalize on the opportunities that we got earlier in the game and maybe we could have avoided the end result.”

Chemotti believed both teams left Robins Stadium knowing they didn’t play their best lacrosse.

“I feel like our gap between what we showed today and what our potential is, is quite large,” he said. “But I guess that’s why we play these, to figure out exactly where we’re at.”

The Spiders, the favorites in the Southern Conference preseason poll, are in their eighth season of lacrosse. The Greyhounds, picked to win the Patriot League, started their 80th year. Chemotti was Loyola’s offensive coordinator during 2007-12, and one of his Spiders’ assistants, Paul Richards, played at Loyola from 2004 to 2007.