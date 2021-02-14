No. 10 Greyhounds catch No. 16 Spiders down stretch, pass them in OT

The first University of Richmond men’s lacrosse game in 11 months developed as might be expected.
“Everyone was a little bit rusty,” said Sean Menges, a Spiders senior long-stick midfielder from St. Christopher’s.
By the end, No. 10 Loyola generated a winning rhythm. The No. 16 Spiders led most of their season-opener Sunday at Robins Stadium, but the Greyhounds scored four of the last five goals, and six of the last eight. The final shot — Kevin Lindley’s third straight goal — gave Loyola an 8-7 overtime victory.
Lindley tied it 7-7 with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, and the Greyhounds (1-0) won about minute into OT.
Richmond, limited to the first seven of its 14 regular-season games last year because of the pandemic, is a veteran team, but was led by two goals from Luke Grayum, a freshman from Ardmore, Pa.
“I think as the game went on, Loyola’s veterans offensively really did a good job of settling their team down and making sure they got possessions that resulted in some sort of a look,” UR coach Dan Chemotti said. “Do that time and time again, you’re going to start to build your confidence. Our group offensively, that’s something we lacked, and something we didn’t do a great job of today.
“Our possessions were quick. They were rushed. And you give a team like Loyola that many chances over and over again, they’re going to score goals. They’re a top-15 team in the country and they’re extremely well-coached. Solid up and down, both ends of the field.”
Until the final five minutes, Richmond’s defense appeared as though it would carry the day. The Spiders led 5-3 heading into the last quarter.
“Being the first game of the season, both teams were trying to figure out what their identity was. That might have been why things were a bit hectic,” Menges said. “We let in two goals in the first quarter, zero in the second, one in the third, and then four in the fourth. You can’t let that happen. If you want to win games, you’ve got to hold them to three in the fourth.
“We’ve just got to capitalize on the opportunities that we got earlier in the game and maybe we could have avoided the end result.”
Chemotti believed both teams left Robins Stadium knowing they didn’t play their best lacrosse.
“I feel like our gap between what we showed today and what our potential is, is quite large,” he said. “But I guess that’s why we play these, to figure out exactly where we’re at.”
The Spiders, the favorites in the Southern Conference preseason poll, are in their eighth season of lacrosse. The Greyhounds, picked to win the Patriot League, started their 80th year. Chemotti was Loyola’s offensive coordinator during 2007-12, and one of his Spiders’ assistants, Paul Richards, played at Loyola from 2004 to 2007.
The Greyhounds host No. 3 Virginia on Saturday. The Spiders continue a season-opening four-game homestand with a visit from No. 4 North Carolina on Sunday.
“The better competition we face, the better we’ll become,” said Menges, a captain. “The better teams we play, the more we can test ourselves.”
Because of UR and state COVID-19 guidelines, only Richmond team guests are permitted this season at Robins Stadium. No fans or visiting team guests are allowed at Spiders’ home games.
