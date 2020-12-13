No. 11 Mountaineers belittle No. 19 Spiders in commanding victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sean McNeil, a 6-foot-3 West Virginia guard, had the ball in the short left corner late in the first half Sunday. Guarding was the University of Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, who’s 5-9. No one else was in the vicinity.

McNeil turned to the basket, saw who was in his shadow, and dropped a jumper over Gilyard as if he were not there. The UR senior raised his palms hip-level, as if to ask, "What am I supposed to do about that?”

Excellent question, and one for which the Spiders did not have an effective response. West Virginia potently used its backcourt height advantage and shooting on the way to an 87-71 victory in a meeting of top-20 teams at WVU Coliseum. UR sophomore forward Tyler Burton scored 14, with 10 rebounds.

The No. 11 Mountaineers (6-1) led by 22 at intermission, and by 30 three minutes into the second half. Richmond (4-1), ranked No. 19, stayed close for about 13 minutes.

Gilyard and 6-0 Blake Francis had trouble handing the Mountaineers guards, particularly 6-2 Miles McBride (16 first-half points). There couldn’t be much help. Most of Richmond’s defensive attention was required elsewhere. The Mountaineers had interior length and strength that demanded prioritization.