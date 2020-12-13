No. 11 Mountaineers belittle No. 19 Spiders in commanding victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sean McNeil, a 6-foot-3 West Virginia guard, had the ball in the short left corner late in the first half Sunday. Guarding was the University of Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard, who’s 5-9. No one else was in the vicinity.
McNeil turned to the basket, saw who was in his shadow, and dropped a jumper over Gilyard as if he were not there. The UR senior raised his palms hip-level, as if to ask, "What am I supposed to do about that?”
Excellent question, and one for which the Spiders did not have an effective response. West Virginia potently used its backcourt height advantage and shooting on the way to an 87-71 victory in a meeting of top-20 teams at WVU Coliseum. UR sophomore forward Tyler Burton scored 14, with 10 rebounds.
The No. 11 Mountaineers (6-1) led by 22 at intermission, and by 30 three minutes into the second half. Richmond (4-1), ranked No. 19, stayed close for about 13 minutes.
Gilyard and 6-0 Blake Francis had trouble handing the Mountaineers guards, particularly 6-2 Miles McBride (16 first-half points). There couldn’t be much help. Most of Richmond’s defensive attention was required elsewhere. The Mountaineers had interior length and strength that demanded prioritization.
"Maybe [WVU guards] were too comfortable because we were so concerned about the interior players and making sure we were in passing lanes on the passes that went into the post," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But, you still have to be aggressive and firm when you're guarding a guy."
Whatever the 1 p.m. NFL game to which sports fans switched after this one got out of hand on ESPN late in the first half, it didn’t change form as quickly as UR-WVU did when Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins ordered up some three-quarter-court pressure 13 minutes in.
At that point, UR trailed 23-20, and had the pace it desired. When the Mountaineers applied defensive heat, it sped up the Spiders. They lost their offensive patience and poise, and began committing most of their 12 first-half turnovers. WVU outscored UR 29-10 in the last seven minutes of the first half to lead 52-30 at the break.
"We didn't want to just sit there, pass after pass, back-cut after back-cut," said Huggins.
Said UR forward Nathan Cayo: "We just lacked intensity."
Three minutes into the second half, it was 63-33 as the WVU run continued.
"We have five good ballhandlers on the floor most of the time, or all of the time, and we wanted to attack the press," said Mooney. "And I think once we were tentative, once we weren't in attack mode ... then I think that really caused us some really bad plays and some really important plays to stretch their lead in the first half."
UR cut the difference to 76-60 with 5:18, inspiring Huggins to call timeout, loudly counsel his team, and throw a clipboard to the floor. WVU stopped the UR rally.
West Virginia’s height will make this incomplete sentence common for its opponents: “When they shoot like that from the perimeter …” In the first half, WVU made six of nine from 3-point range and converted 65.7% overall.
"Obviously, they shot better than they usually do, but part of that is on us, too, if they are wide-open shots," said Cayo.
The Mountaineers have lost only to No. 1 Gonzaga (87-82, in Indianapolis on Dec. 2), and beat VCU 78-66 on Thanksgiving in Sioux Falls, S.D.
This was Richmond’s third game as a top-20 team meeting a top-20 team. The Spiders were No. 19 in 1957 and lost at No. 8 WVU. UR was No. 20 in 1986, when it fell at No. 16 Virginia Tech. Richmond hadn’t played at West Virginia since 1976, when the Spiders and Mountaineers were Southern Conference members.
NEXT: The Spiders returned via air to Richmond after the game. They will fly to Nashville Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday afternoon game at Vanderbilt, then bus from Nashville, Tenn., to Indianapolis for Friday game vs. Loyola-Chicago, a date that was added to UR schedule Saturday night because Duquesne for COVID reasons will not be visiting Richmond Saturday. Spiders are seeking a Sunday game, according to Mooney.
