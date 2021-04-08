No. 12 Spiders deliberately driven by back-to-the-future concept: huddling

Some back-to-the-future action has driven the University of Richmond to a 3-0 record and a No. 12 ranking in the FCS poll heading into Saturday’s game at William & Mary. The Spiders huddle on offense.

This “huddling” may be a foreign concept for many football fans accustomed to fast-paced systems that rely on rapidly relayed signals from the sideline. UR did a lot of that in 2019, its 5-7 season prior to this spring fling that wraps up with the trip to W&M (1-2).

No longer do the Spiders appear rushed, which seems to have benefited the offense and, indirectly, Richmond’s defense.

“Obviously, it changes the pace of the game. We have the ball a lot more, and our defense is off the field a lot more,” said Joe Mancuso, UR’s fifth-year senior quarterback. “It also helps us with the play-calling. If we’re not huddling and get something from the sideline and it gets miscommunicated, it’s tough when you’re on the field (lined up).

“When I’m huddling, I can explain what’s going on to the guys right there instead of being spread out on the field. I think that’s the biggest change for us, huddling-wise.”