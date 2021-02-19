No. 16 Virginia starts strong, stays in command for 15-9 win at No. 14 Richmond

Following Friday’s 15-9 women’s lacrosse loss to No. 16 Virginia, University of Richmond senior Sam Geiersbach spoke of resiliency. The No. 14 Spiders showed some after falling behind 8-1 and 11-3 in the first half at Robins Stadium.

“It’s tough when you start a game down and they kind of get a jump on you,” said Geiersbach, an attack from West Babylon, N.Y. “But we have this never-give-up mentality, so it doesn’t matter how far down we get.”

Now, UR will try to demonstrate more of that resiliency after absorbing its first regular-season defeat since mid-April of 2019. The Spiders were 7-0 last season, including a win at UVA, before the pandemic caused college sports to shut down. Richmond began this season last Sunday with a 19-10 win over visiting Radford.

UR (1-1) was picked to win the A-10, and UVA (2-0) was projected as the fourth-place finisher in the ACC. The Cavaliers used draw superiority and six scores off free-position shots following Richmond fouls to take command in the opening half.

“We just couldn’t get the draws our way, so we didn’t have the ball enough,” said Geiersbach.

A defensive adjustment helped the Spiders settle down, according to UR coach Allison Kwolek, but the Cavaliers by that time were in control.