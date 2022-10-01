No. 17 Spiders fall to No. 23 Phoenix in two OTs, with debatable UR call involved late

ELON, N.C. - Sooner or later, one of these games was coming for the University of Richmond.

After four weeks of involvement in one-sided deals, the No. 17 Spiders and No. 23 Elon hooked up and stayed connected into the fourth quarter. At Rhodes Stadium, Richmond fell 30-27 in two overtimes. Jalen Hampton ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the second OT after UR kicked a field goal.

Jake Larson's 41-yard field goal midway through the third quarter gave Richmond its first lead of the day, 17-14.

The Spiders went for it on fourth-and-goal from the five with 1:57 left rather than attempting a short field goal that would have increased the lead to six. The pass play failed with an incomplete, and UR saw Elon put together a 71-yard drive to tie it 17-17 with 37 seconds left (42-yard FG).

"I wanted to punch that one in and put the game away at that point in time," said UR coach Russ Huesman. "We didn't play real great defense on that last series there. I just put a lot of faith in our defense there. We were playing really good defense throughout the game.

"I'm sure half the fans hate me, and that's fine. I don't care. That's a decision I made. We had a chance to win the game right there."

Larson missed a 42-yard attempt on regulation's final play.

UR's Jake Herres, the former VMI All-American, made 12 catches for 174 yards and his former Keydets teammate, Reece Udinski, completed 42 of 58 for 383 yards and two TDs. Richmond is 3-2, 1-1 in the CAA. Elon improved to 4-1, 2-0 in the CAA.

"I think we left a lot of stuff out there," said Herres. Of his game, Herres added,"I could have had zero catches today and all I'd care about is the W. It's good to have a good game, but it just sucks to lose."

Considering this hamlet was projected to be greatly affected by Hurricane Ian, conditions were not bad at all for Saturday’s game. The storm rolled through the area Friday with wind and rain, causing widespread power loss throughout the community, including at Elon University. But by Saturday afternoon’s 2 p.m. kickoff, there was no precipitation.

The quality of Richmond’s team was still largely undetermined coming into its second league game of the year. The Spiders opened with a 34-17 loss at Virginia, beat two opponents from lesser FCS leagues – Saint Francis (2-2) and Lehigh (1-3) – and last week opened conference play with a 51-7 romp over winless Stony Brook.

Elon won 35-31 last Saturday at No. 14 William & Mary. This was a turn-the-corner opportunity for UR, which won its CAA opener for the first time since 2015.

Elon quarterback Matthew McKay completed 20 of 35 for 322 yards and three TDs, ran for 21 yards, and frustrated the Spiders with mobility on pass plays.

"In that first half, he was pretty elusive, was hard to get to, and was able to extend the play," said UR defensive tackle Ray Eldridge, who had a sack. "He's a talented individual and it showed on the field today."

It was 14-14 at halftime after Larson failed to convert a pair of field-goal attempts, from 45 yards (wide right) and 48 yards (blocked).

"During the whole course of the game, there were a lot of opportunities to make plays, to somehow put it away at some point in time," said Huesman.

The Spiders gave up a 74-yard TD pass on Elon’s first snap.

Also, the Phoenix converted a turnover (Savon Smith fumble) into a scoring drive. Richmond outgained Elon 528-442.

UPCOMING: The Spiders are off next weekend.