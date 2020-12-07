No. 19 Spiders fight off frisky Terriers, slip away with 77-72 win

So this is how it’s going to be.
Never having played as a ranked outfit, University of Richmond players learned Monday afternoon in their home-opener that they must overcome an underdog’s passion. Wofford outworked the No. 19 Spiders, who came up with just enough antidote to get by the Terriers 77-72 at the Robins Center.
Richmond outscored Wofford 6-0 in the last 1:10.
The Spiders could have used a full house of 7,201 to help them down the stretch, but the Robins Center’s capacity was limited to 250 (and there weren’t that many fans there). Wofford’s bench players were full of energy and chatter, and that’s what was heard through UR’s arena.
To an opponent picked fifth in the Southern Conference preseason poll, UR trailed 70-68 with 2:07 left. The Spiders got a power move from sophomore Tyler Burton to lead 73-72 with 1:05 remaining and, after a Burton defensive stop, a Jacob Gilyard 3 at :19.5 to make it 76-72.
Richmond (3-0) led 11-0 and 16-3, but Wofford (2-1) started hitting 3s, and kept it up (12-34). The Terriers outrebounded UR 41-32, and grabbed 12 offensive boards.
Gilyard (18 points, six assists, 5 steals) bounced back from an 0-for-8 showing from 3-point distance against Kentucky to a hit four 3s, and Burton (12 points, 7 rebounds) gave UR a second-half push.
Richmond took 11-0 and 16-3 leads, and then three things happened: the Spiders were outscrapped for a spell, the Terriers started hitting some shots after missing their first dozen, and UR starters Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Burton each spent considerable time on the socially distanced bench by picking up two fouls apiece.
It was only Richmond’s third game, but not the first time its frontcourt players experienced unwanted down time in the first half because of fouling.
The Spiders led 37-30 at the break, and then the Terriers were the more aggressive team, on the boards, on defense, and on loose balls. They took their first lead with 4:27 left.
This game was arranged over the weekend after the Spiders lost two dates last week because of three positive COVID tests and contact tracing. The Terriers, picked fifth in the Southern Conference preseason poll, had played twice, defeating a pair of National Christian College Athletic Association members, Toccoa Falls (88-49, led by 34 at half) and Carver (111-37, led by 49 at half).
NOTES: Richmond handed Kentucky its first loss, and now the Wildcats are 1-3, worst start since 2000-01. No. 19 UR is hoping UK hoops history repeats. That 2000-01 team went on to finish the season ranked in the top 10.
Freshman Andre Weir, 6-foot-10, did not suit up again for UR. He has yet to be in uniform for a game. Coach Chris Mooney said Weir isn't doing all that's requested of him. Tulane transfer Connor Crabtree, a 6-6 redshirt sophomore, continues to come back from hip surgeries.
The Spiders stay home and face Northern Iowa (1-3) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by NBS Sports Washington. The Panthers were picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. They have been affected by COVID situations and injuries, and dropped close games to Western Kentucky and Saint Mary’s. UNI’s win came over NAIA Saint Ambrose.
