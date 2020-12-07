No. 19 Spiders fight off frisky Terriers, slip away with 77-72 win

Richmond took 11-0 and 16-3 leads, and then three things happened: the Spiders were outscrapped for a spell, the Terriers started hitting some shots after missing their first dozen, and UR starters Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Burton each spent considerable time on the socially distanced bench by picking up two fouls apiece.

It was only Richmond’s third game, but not the first time its frontcourt players experienced unwanted down time in the first half because of fouling.

The Spiders led 37-30 at the break, and then the Terriers were the more aggressive team, on the boards, on defense, and on loose balls. They took their first lead with 4:27 left.

This game was arranged over the weekend after the Spiders lost two dates last week because of three positive COVID tests and contact tracing. The Terriers, picked fifth in the Southern Conference preseason poll, had played twice, defeating a pair of National Christian College Athletic Association members, Toccoa Falls (88-49, led by 34 at half) and Carver (111-37, led by 49 at half).

NOTES: Richmond handed Kentucky its first loss, and now the Wildcats are 1-3, worst start since 2000-01. No. 19 UR is hoping UK hoops history repeats. That 2000-01 team went on to finish the season ranked in the top 10.