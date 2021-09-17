No. 21 Spiders look to avoid short-field binds on No. 12 Villanova's 'tough real estate'

Based on Villanova having allowed a total of 9 rushing yards in two games and Richmond holding its two opponents to 3 of 22 on third downs, this is probably not going to be a shootout.

“We’re going to have to run the football,” said Huesman. “We’re not built to just step back and throw the football, so we’re going to have to find creative ways to run the ball. ... It’ll be tough real estate in there, but we’ve got to find ways.”

Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, from Leesburg and Tuscarora High School, was recruited as a walk-on by Richmond. He went to Campbell, where Smith redshirted one year and played two before transferring to Villanova. He developed into one of the CAA’s top QBs in 2019.

“He can run. He can throw,” said Huesman, who classified Villanova tailback Justin Covington (108 rushing yards per game) as “probably the best back in the league.”

For Richmond and Villanova, this CAA opener will serve as a barometer. The Wildcats hammered Lehigh (47-3) and Bucknell (55-3). The Spiders did the same to Howard (38-14) and Lehigh (31-3).