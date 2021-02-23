No fans allowed for Spiders football or other spring sports, in or out of facilities

The University of Richmond announced this week that attendance at all spring sports events, including Spiders football, is limited to guests of Richmond student-athletes and coaches, due to school and Virginia COVID protocols.

No visiting team guests or fans will be permitted to attend games, and no tailgating will be allowed before or after events. UR is also requesting that fans not attempt to view events unless they are invited guests of a student-athlete or coach.

Before this policy was announced, the Spiders men’s lacrosse team played two games at Robins Stadium. While only guests of Richmond student-athletes and coaches were in the facility, there were fans who watched from areas outside of Robins Stadium.

A few brought hammocks, attached them to trees, and observed that way.

The Spiders’ spring-semester football season kicks off March 6, against visiting William & Mary. Richmond will play six CAA games, three of them at Robins Stadium. The season closes on April 10.

UR baseball opens Friday afternoon at Pitt Field, against Mount St. Mary's.