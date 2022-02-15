No more easing Jared Sprague-Lott into lineup. Spider shortstop led A-10 in batting as freshman.

The Atlantic 10 Conference’s leading hitter last season played in one of his team’s first nine games.

University of Richmond shortstop Jared Sprague-Lott, who batted .413 with three homers and 31 RBI in 26 games, was a freshman. Spiders coach Tracy Woodson appreciated Sprague-Lott’s talent level, but hesitated to start him right away.

“We really wanted to bring him along slowly. I just think sometimes freshmen jump in, and if they struggle, I think it could really hurt them for a while. I’ve had that happen in the past,” said Woodson, UR’s coach since 2013. “We’ve gotten excited about a player or two and you throw them into the mix real quick and the game is a whole lot faster than they’re used to.”

Richmond had 10 graduate transfers last season. There was no dire need for freshman help.

“Obviously, the main goal is to win the game, not for me to be on the field,” said Sprague-Lott, who competed in the 2014 Little League World Series on the Mid-Atlantic Region team. “The best players play.”

Whenever Sprague-Lott got limited chances, he produced. One of the players ahead of him suffered an injury. By the end of March, Sprague-Lott was in Richmond’s lineup to stay.

“I walked into a program with a bunch of older players on the team who had a lot of experience, and they took me under their wing, showed me the way all fall and into the spring,” said Sprague-Lott, a 6-foot-1 185-pounder from Philadelphia. “They really helped me develop my bat and my glove, and also just the mental game. So I’m very appreciative for that.

“They gave me the confidence to go out and be my best self.”

Sprague-Lott became the fourth Spider to win the A-10 batting title. Previous winners were Michael Morman (.389) in 2015, Ben Zeskind (.379) in 2006, and David Reaver (.391) in 2002. Richmond joined the league in 2001.

“He’s so calm. He’s humble. Everybody respects him,” Woodson said of Sprague-Lott. “A lot of times, the better you are, the more players listen to you. They’ve been listening to him, but he’s just really quiet. We’ve kind of asked him, ‘Hey, let’s come out of the shell this year and try to talk more.’

“He still doesn’t. He’s just a quiet kid.”

The last Spider to bat higher than Sprague-Lott's .413 in a season was Sean Casey, who went on to an 11-year career in MLB after leading the nation with a .461 average as a UR junior in 1995.

Sprague-Lott played for the D.C. Grays in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League over the summer, batting .284 in 26 games, and focused on his defense. He committed nine errors as a UR freshman.

The Spiders open Friday against Army West Point in Charleston, S.C., and there meet Bucknell Saturday and Air Force Sunday. UR begins its home schedule Feb. 22, against William & Mary. Woodson’s program comes off a 19-17 year (5-11 A-10), with pitching improvement the primary goal. Richmond’s first-year pitching coach is Josh Epstein, who came from Monmouth.

“Guys have really taken to him. I like what he’s doing,” said Woodson. “We’re concentrating on throwing strikes, and early in the count. We don’t want to strike everybody out. Let’s get early contact and get outs early.

“I feel a lot more comfortable.”