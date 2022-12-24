No need for defending champ Richmond (6-6) to feel outclassed as A-10 play nears

The defending A-10 champions have no reason to believe a repeat is farfetched. League competition seems mighty tame, relatively and historically speaking.

The Richmond Spiders won the 2022 A-10 title and though they are 6-6 heading into Wednesday’s game against visiting Coppin State (5-10), UR should feel reasonably optimistic when it heads into its conference opener at George Mason (8-5) Saturday afternoon.

“I’d say this is probably the least impressive nonconference (performance) that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said, speaking of the 15 A-10 teams as a group.

Mooney was hired by UR in 2005.

This season’s addition of Loyola Chicago and promising rosters at Dayton and Saint Louis portended success for the A-10. The league typically earns two or three NCAA bids, and more seemed possible this season given the encouraging lineup.

That will not happen.

According the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for assessing teams, the highest rated A-10 squad as of Dec. 24 was Dayton, at No. 83. The Flyers were picked as the preseason favorites in the conference preseason poll.

In the NET, none of the other 14 A-10 teams was ranked in the top 100. A-10 teams have played 17 games against Quad 1 opposition, and haven’t won any of those games.

“Now, all the schools get about a three- or four-week window to beat the high majors if we can. We haven’t done that at the rate that we usually do,” said Mooney, whose Spiders were picked seventh in the A-10 preseason poll. “The quote-unquote ‘top schools’ in the league have really good schedules, so there’s a challenge there.”

In the NET rankings, Richmond checks in at No. 146. The Spiders fell in their two games against Power Five opposition, Syracuse and Clemson. Richmond went 3-3 against quality mid-major programs it faced: Northern Iowa (win), Charleston (loss), Wichita State (loss), Temple (win), Toledo (loss) and Drake (win).

And then there is that Spiders’ 58-57 loss at William & Mary, which is 5-8 with wins over Mid-Atlantic Christian and Randolph. The Tribe are ranked No. 285 in the NET.

While Mooney fairly judged the overall A-10 showing through the nonconference schedule as disappointing, he acknowledged the dramatic progress of Fordham, long one of the league’s lesser lights. The Rams, under first-year coach Keith Urgo, are 12-1, winners of 11 straight. It must be noted, however, that 11 of Fordham’s games were played at its Rose Hill Gym, and the list of Rams’ conquests is unimpressive.

So the Spiders, in possession of the A-10 championship, may be in as good a position as any team in the league to win the 2023 trophy. They have played a reasonably demanding nonconference schedule while meshing a star – 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton – with three transfers and a redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson.

Mooney believes getting off to a good start in league play is more important than most years because there is a void at the top of the A-10 and generating January momentum could help carry a team through the conference schedule.

Richmond, maybe? Two of its first three A-10 games, and four of its first seven, will be played at home.

“We have to demonstrate it more and show it more and be more consistent, but we have a chance to be very good,” Mooney said. “I would assume that’s how most of the teams feel.”

Notes: Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Coppin State will be televised by CBS 6 ... Richmond is 5-1 at home and 1-5 away from the Robins Center.