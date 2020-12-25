No senior season for UR commit Jason Nelson (John Marshall), but ball keeps bouncing

Nelson said the future Spiders stay in contact.

According to Nelson, the Richmond-based club team on which he plays operates similar to the way the John Marshall team would, with a couple of players added to the mix who are not John Marshall students.

In June, Nelson orally committed to UR, and in November he officially pledged with his signature, choosing Richmond over Vanderbilt and several other schools.

He was a first-team All-Metro pick and the 2020 Class 2 state player of the year. Nelson averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds while helping the Justices to the Class 2 state title.

“It’s been tough. I wanted to win one more state championship,” Nelson said of the canceled season. “But you’ve got to live through it and keep playing.”

Said Mooney: “I feel really bad for Jason. He’s had a storied career right here in Richmond and so an opportunity to win another state championship on a great team, to repeat as the player of the year, those are probably pretty historic things that he’s missing out on.”