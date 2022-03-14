No split allegiance for John Hardt, Spiders AD/Iowa grad. UR meets Hawkeyes in NCAAs.

From the top of the University of Richmond athletics administration, there is no split allegiance.

John Hardt, the UR vice president and director of athletics, is a 1984 graduate of Iowa, and also earned a law degree from Iowa. The Spiders meet Iowa Thursday in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament, in Buffalo.

“I’m excited for our Spiders to be back in the NCAA tournament,” Hardt wrote in reply to a question about his Iowa connections. “This is the culmination of a lot of leadership, determination and hard work by Coach (Chris) Mooney, our ballplayers, and the entire program.

“The fact we’re playing Iowa, my alma mater, in our first-round matchup just adds to the excitement. People ask me if I’m conflicted and my answer is not at all. Go Spiders beat those Hawkeyes!!”

The Richmond women’s basketball coach, Aaron Roussell, also graduated from Iowa (Class of 2001), as did Darius Stokes (Class of 2014), a former Hawkeyes player in his second year as UR's video coordinator for men's basketball. Stokes is the son of Greg Stokes, a former All-Big Ten center at Iowa whose jersey was retired by the Hawkeyes.