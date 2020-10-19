Nonconference window opened longer, with wiggle room, was preference of UR's coach

The Spiders lost some nonconference dates in the modified schedule, but managed to keep, or reorganize, a quality list of nonconference opponents for a team that looks to be an NCAA tournament contender. To make the NCAAs for the first time since 2011, UR needs top-tier opposition before league play in order to assemble a strong regular-season portfolio.

In scheduling, “There are a lot of differences between football and basketball,” said Mooney. “You have to have a nonconference (schedule in basketball). Especially if you’re Richmond, or (an A-10 team), nonconference is really critically important.”

During the pandemic, scheduling good games is the first step to playing them. But there is no assurance that every game will proceed as anticipated.

“I always like to be cautiously optimistic, and I remain so when it comes to all of the preparation and planning work we’ve done for the upcoming season,” said John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and athletic director. “What I think is we’ve witnessed in the NFL season and ongoing FBS season that you have to be prepared with all sorts of contingencies for the impacts of COVID-19.

“At the University of Richmond and in the Atlantic 10 Conference, we’re prepared for those possible impacts. I think all of us are hoping that it’s smooth sailing, but there’s a certain practical reality that we’ve seen throughout the country. We really need to be prepared with flexible plans.”