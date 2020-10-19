Nonconference window opened longer, with wiggle room, was preference of UR's coach

The college basketball world celebrated in mid-September when the NCAA announced Nov. 25 as opening day for games. That allowed teams to start planning for, and looking forward to, nonconference competition that was no sure thing as the global pandemic extended.
“Obviously, we didn’t really know if the season was going to happen, or when it was going to happen,” said University of Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard.
Like all coaches, Chris Mooney was relieved nonconference games would occur. He wasn’t jazzed about the timing. Mooney, in his 16th year at Richmond, welcomed a November start, and can deal with a condensed number of games. He just wished the 2020-21 season launch was Nov. 10, the originally date. That would allow more time for an NCAA-mandated maximum of nine nonconference games for the Spiders in addition to 18 A-10 games, for a total of 27.
Mooney’s thought process: it seems likely there will be COVID-19 schedule interruptions, so why not open the nonconference window as long as possible? Fit in those nine nonconference games through a month-and-a-half, rather than a month, to build in time for makeup dates.
“I look at the sports that we’ve had so far. Baseball had a few hiccups early, but it looks like they’re going to have a champion. College football has had some games postponed and they found other dates … The NFL, same thing,” said Mooney.
“So, in looking at that, I don’t think it will be surprising to have a game or two postponed, or maneuvered, start at a little bit later date.”
The Spiders, with five senior starters back from a 24-7 team, are projected to open Nov. 25, in Kentucky’s multi-team event that will also include Detroit Mercy and Morehead State. UR will meet all three teams during a five-day stretch, presuming there is no viral interference.
“I think that’s something that is part of living with (COVID-19) and part of making that adjustment,” said Mooney. “I think everybody should anticipate that and should be really comfortable when that happens.”
Richmond is also expected to play nonconference games at West Virginia, at Charleston, at Vanderbilt and against Northern Iowa at the Robins Center, with a couple more dates to be arranged. Hofstra, ODU, William & Mary and Bucknell remain possible options. Teams all over the country continue to scramble as they formulate nonconference schedules based on the reworked NCAA parameters.
“I really felt strongly that we should keep a start date of Nov. 10 personally. And part of the reason was this, because we want to pick our best nine (nonconference) games,” said Mooney. “So does Kentucky, and so does Duke, and so does Howard. Everybody’s trying to figure that out with Christmas break, finals exams for everybody. It’s been really disruptive.”
The Spiders lost some nonconference dates in the modified schedule, but managed to keep, or reorganize, a quality list of nonconference opponents for a team that looks to be an NCAA tournament contender. To make the NCAAs for the first time since 2011, UR needs top-tier opposition before league play in order to assemble a strong regular-season portfolio.
In scheduling, “There are a lot of differences between football and basketball,” said Mooney. “You have to have a nonconference (schedule in basketball). Especially if you’re Richmond, or (an A-10 team), nonconference is really critically important.”
During the pandemic, scheduling good games is the first step to playing them. But there is no assurance that every game will proceed as anticipated.
“I always like to be cautiously optimistic, and I remain so when it comes to all of the preparation and planning work we’ve done for the upcoming season,” said John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and athletic director. “What I think is we’ve witnessed in the NFL season and ongoing FBS season that you have to be prepared with all sorts of contingencies for the impacts of COVID-19.
“At the University of Richmond and in the Atlantic 10 Conference, we’re prepared for those possible impacts. I think all of us are hoping that it’s smooth sailing, but there’s a certain practical reality that we’ve seen throughout the country. We really need to be prepared with flexible plans.”
