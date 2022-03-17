Now celebrated coach of NCAA tourney team, Richmond's Chris Mooney knows other side

BUFFALO – Chris Mooney’s situation – celebrated coach of an NCAA tournament team - is quite different than mid-February of 2019, or even seven days ago.

In 2019, an electronic billboard located next to one of the Richmond area's busiest interstate highways displayed this message sponsored by an anonymous group: "SAVE RICHMOND BASKETBALL. #FireMooney UR Alumni & Spider Fans."

That shot was taken during the University of Richmond’s second consecutive 20-loss season.

"We recognize that there's a standard for Richmond basketball that we have not met. We need to play well and have our play result in success," Mooney said at that time the billboard appeared.

Mooney, in his 17th year as Spiders coach, will lead Richmond Thursday against Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament. UR comes in hot after winning four games in four days to capture the A-10 championship. Before that run, the Spiders were weighed down by several close losses that resulted in a sixth-place A-10 finish.

Associated with that were more questions about how Richmond, which completed the regular season 19-12 with four losses in its last seven games after being picked second in the league's preseason poll, would handle Mooney’s situation at season’s end. UR last advanced to the NCAAs 11 years ago, though it was in position to do so in 2020, when the pandemic stopped college sports.

A week ago, the Spiders were down 41-26 to Rhode Island with 15 minutes left in the A-10 tournament’s second round. They rallied to win that one, and went on to eliminate third-seeded VCU, second-seeded Dayton and top-seeded Davidson.

Mooney, under contract through the 2023-24 season, went from the subject of another cycle of job-security speculation to exalted hoops guide.

“For me personally … there's no more vindication or anything like that,” he said Wednesday. “I don't really think like that …I don't really have that mindset. I feel like it's so common, especially in sports, to worry about the doubters. It's irrelevant to me. I would rather worry about the believers and the investors. We have that.

“We have guys and our staff and our administration, and we have plenty of investors that are more important.

“Rather than try to prove some people wrong, I would rather try to prove those people right. That's the way I've always looked at it. So I don't feel any better because of that, but I feel great that we're here, for sure.”

Mooney’s continued presence influenced graduates Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod to return for fifth or sixth seasons as Spiders, and their presence pushed UR to its first A-10 championship since 2011, and first NCAA tournament qualification since that year.

“That’s my man,” Gilyard said of Mooney. “A coach that has your back as a player and as a person, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Spiders have 20 wins for the seventh time in the Mooney era.