ODU's team physician has a feel for the games. Dr. Brad Butkovich was a Spiders lineman.

If Old Dominion’s football program ran short on linemen, maybe plug in the team doctor for a series or two?

Dr. Brad Butkovich is now 47, which may physically disqualify him. In terms of technique, he still has some recollection of what it takes after playing on the University of Richmond’s defensive and offensive lines 1990-94.

These were by no means the Spiders' football glory years as coach Jim Marshall's program struggled to gain traction in the Yankee Conference. During Butkovich's four seasons, Richmond went 11-33, and did not have a winning record in any of them. However, Butkovich early in his college career emerged as a steady, versatile player.

Butkovich was a 6-foot-3, 276-pounder as a senior Spider who shifted from the defensive line to the offensive line late in his career, after a knee injury kept him out in 1992.

Richmond’s team doctor at the time was E.L. Clements, who served UR in that capacity for three decades before his 1998 retirement, “and I thought it was pretty cool what he did,” said Butkovich.