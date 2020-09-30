ODU's team physician has a feel for the games. Dr. Brad Butkovich was a Spiders lineman.

If Old Dominion’s football program ran short on linemen, maybe plug in the team doctor for a series or two?
Dr. Brad Butkovich is now 47, which may physically disqualify him. In terms of technique, he still has some recollection of what it takes after playing on the University of Richmond’s defensive and offensive lines 1990-94.
These were by no means the Spiders' football glory years as coach Jim Marshall's program struggled to gain traction in the Yankee Conference. During Butkovich's four seasons, Richmond went 11-33, and did not have a winning record in any of them. However, Butkovich early in his college career emerged as a steady, versatile player.
Butkovich was a 6-foot-3, 276-pounder as a senior Spider who shifted from the defensive line to the offensive line late in his career, after a knee injury kept him out in 1992.
Richmond’s team doctor at the time was E.L. Clements, who served UR in that capacity for three decades before his 1998 retirement, “and I thought it was pretty cool what he did,” said Butkovich.
Clements, who cared for countless UR athletes in all sports and inspired many among them, died Monday. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School, UR (Class of 1956), and the Medical College of Virginia. Clements was inducted to the UR Hall of Fame in 2000.
Butkovich's experience with Clements, the knee injury and rehabilitation increased his interest in medicine, and he also wanted to stay connected to sports in some capacity.
“I’m a fix-it guy. I like the fact that there are a bunch of LEGO pieces scattered everywhere and I get to put it back together,” said Butkovich. “That’s what really draws me to it, the gratification of doing that.”
The fix-it mentality extends beyond his profession. Butkovich, married with four children, repairs and remodels old cars in his spare time.
Butkovich came to UR from Lake Braddock High in Burke, where he wrestled and played lacrosse in addition to football, and became a four-year regular as a Spider. He recalls his first game at UR, a 28-17 loss at Navy. He was 17, a true freshman. The Spiders led 10-0, and Navy didn't score until its seventh possession. That started a 1-10 UR season.
Butkovich earned undergraduate and master’s degrees in biology at UR, and then attended the Medical College of Virginia. He did his orthopaedic residency at the University of Florida while working with the Gators’ football program. Butkovich returned to Richmond for a year, completing his sports medicine and arthroscopy fellowship at Orthopaedic Research of Virginia.
He ended up on Virginia's Eastern Shore, where there was a need for a physician. The lifestyle and location appealed to Butkovich.
“I thought I was going into a practice where there were two or three docs. One guy passed away. One guy retired. So I was the only one left,” said Butkovich. “Fresh out of residency and a fellowship, I was a solo doc on the Eastern Shore.”
He developed relationships with doctors in the Virginia Beach/Norfolk area and relocated there in 2012 as an orthopaedic surgeon with Atlantic Orthopaedics Specialists, which has been affiliated with ODU athletics for decades. Butkovich eventually became the Monarchs’ team doctor, replacing a retiring physician.
Butkovich works with all ODU sports, but primarily football and men’s and women’s basketball. And when the Monarchs and Spiders meet on a court or on a field, Butkovich supports …
“I’ve got to root for ODU,” he said. “I have to, because I have relationships with these kids. I have relationships with their families.
“But at all other times, I’m rooting for the Spiders, by all means.”
