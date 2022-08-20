Offense shines with QB Reece Udinski, defense doesn't, in Spiders scrimmage

University of Richmond football players spent Friday at Kings Dominion amusement park, a break from preseason grind that began Aug. 5.

The offensive personnel may have had more fun Saturday during the Spiders’ one and only scrimmage before opening at Virginia on Sept. 3.

Quarterback Reece Udinski, the graduate student who set records at VMI before spending last season as a back-up at Maryland, completed his first 12 passes for 158 yards as Richmond’s first-team offense repeatedly rolled down the field.

Udinski and the Spiders are breaking in the quick-paced approach installed by first-year coordinator Billy Cosh, VMI’s OC the last two seasons and a UR assistant since early December.

“I think it’s just a testament to all of the hard work we put in over the summer (and) the spring,” said Udinski, a 6-foot-4 220-pounder from North Wales, Pa., who was with the Spiders during spring ball. “When you implement a new offense, it’s going to take time. We put in a lot of hard work, and it paid off today.”

Udinski finished with 18 completions in 23 attempts for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the controlled scrimmage during which ball placement was occasionally manipulated by Coach Russ Huesman.

Udinski was in command, crisp and decisive with throws. UR’s receivers, running backs and offensive linemen also were effective.

The question raised by Saturday’s show: Is Richmond’s offense that strong, or is Richmond’s defense weak?

“Offense looked really, really good. We threw and caught it great. We protected great. Our wideouts made some people miss when they got the ball in their hands. I think we caught just about everything,” said Huesman, in his sixth year at UR.

“Defensively, just really underachieved. Right now, we’re not very good there. We’re not very good up front. We can’t rush the passer. We didn’t tackle very good today. We’ve got two weeks. We’ve got to get them better. We’ve got to figure out ways to get them better.”

Huesman gave credit to a veteran group of offensive linemen, and the rest of his offensive players, for making things challenging for the defense, but added, “defensively, we’ve got to get going there.”

The Spiders are thin and inexperienced at defensive tackle, and for the time being missing a coach for that group. Jeff Hanson, who coached the defensive tackles when August camp opened, retired Wednesday because of a physical issue.

Richmond’s defensive players seemed a step behind the uptempo offense that consistently gained yardage on runs, short passes and a few long completions.

Jakob Herres, a 6-4, 225-pound graduate student, was an FCS All-American receiver at VMI before joining the Spiders following spring ball. He did what he did as a Keydet. Herres used his size, making tough catches in traffic. He reached over a defensive back for a touchdown reception.

“When he’s covered, I trust him. I know he’s going to go make a play,” said Udinski. “He’s a big receiver. When you put it high in the air, he can go up and get it. He’s hard to cover, and that’s why I love having him.”

Another transfer receiver, 6-1 Nick DeGennaro (Maryland), was very involved, too.

“He’s been having a great camp. He’s really come on strong,” said Udinski. “He looked fast today. He had some big catches. He’s going to be a real weapon for us. Obviously, we have a lot of good receivers and he’s going to fit right in that mix and be a good playmaker.

“I think this offense is designed to take advantage of our skill guys, take advantage of the speed we have on offense.”

The Spiders in the CAA Football preseason poll were picked fourth, behind Villanova, Delaware, and Rhode Island.