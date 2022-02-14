Offensive boards? Not the Spiders' thing. But they've upgraded overall on glass.

George Mason coach Kim English recently spoke of the “spacing and pacing” he stresses. English mentioned that the University of Richmond presented an obstacle for the Patriots on the “pacing” side.

“A lot less pace this game because Richmond pretty much concedes the offensive glass (to) get back in transition,” English said after UR won 62-59 on Feb. 7 at the Robins Center.

In 17 seasons with coach Chris Mooney, the Spiders very rarely have been a commanding rebounding team, and annually have ranked very low among Division I teams in offensive rebounding. Lack of offensive rebounds is largely by design. UR commits to preventing transition baskets.

“There are very few teams that are good at defending a fast break. Zero,” Mooney said. “And so you want to be back so that you can be matched up and be able to defend ... I think we’ve rarely said, ‘Don’t go get an offensive rebound.’ But the penalty for giving up transition has been far worse than not going for an offensive rebound.

“And so there are different ways to think about it. What are you willing to risk by going in there and trying to get offensive rebounds? … Generally, over the course of time, we have really emphasized getting back and not giving up transition.”

Decisions regarding when to try for offensive rebounds primarily fall to Richmond’s frontcourt players, such as 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, who has played in Mooney’s system for six years because of a medical redshirt season and a “bonus” year allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

“Honestly, I think it’s just a feel thing,” said Golden. “We have guys who have a really good feel and high IQ for the game. But certainly I think we’ve done a better job this year in terms of deciding when we’re going to go (for offensive rebounds). We’re going more than we usually do.

“So, just making sure you have that feel … if you’re in good position to try to go get one, or get a tip, and just making sure you do when you have those opportunities. And if not, making sure we get back in transition.”

Saint Louis leads A-10 teams with about 13 offensive rebounds a game. Richmond (17-9, 8-5 A-10), which plays next at VCU Friday, gets an average of 8.2, which ranks 13th in the 14-member league and No. 306 among 350 Division I teams.

“The tradeoff isn’t always perfect,” said Mooney. “But we do really emphasize trying to be back on defense and not giving up easy baskets. That’s probably where the root of our philosophy is. We’re trying to get as many easy baskets as we can and give up as few as we possibly can.

“Like every strategy in basketball, there is always a down side to what you’re trying to do. We actually have offensively rebounded pretty well, especially in conference, for Richmond.”

Only twice in the Mooney Era has Richmond finished a season better than No. 305 among Division I teams in rebounding margin: 2011, the last time Richmond advanced to the NCAA tournament, and 2020, when UR was in position to qualify for the NCAA tournament at 24-7 before the pandemic canceled the NCAAs.

This season, the Spiders rank No. 296 in rebounding margin (minus-3). In UR’s last seven games, it has been outrebounded only twice.

“We’re older and we’re not as small as we’ve been,” said Mooney. “Some of the teams that we’ve had here have been pretty small. Part of that is we’re sacrificing a little of that physical stature for movement and skillfulness and being able to play together.

“This particular team is not that small, and experience, and I think Tyler (Burton) is an elite rebounder ... To me, it’s that combination. We’re not that small, we’re experienced, and Tyler is an elite rebounder.”