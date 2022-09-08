Offensively, Spiders plan to stretch out in home opener versus Saint Francis

In the comments section, the report card for University of Richmond offense based on its opener might read “acceptable work, but seems capable of more.”

The Spiders lost 34-17 at Virginia last Saturday without committing a turnover or offensive penalty. Nevertheless, as former James Madison coach Mickey Matthews used to say, “The biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.”

Richmond's longest gain was 20 yards, and that was an Aaron Dykes' run.

“The ball was moving pretty efficiently, but of course we’re always looking to get better,” said Jasiah Williams, the receiver from Thomas Dale High who led the Spiders with nine catches for 67 yards. “I felt like we could have had a few more explosive plays ... but we faced a pretty good defensive line.”

Playing an ACC opponent means making darn sure an FCS offensive line can protect quarterback Reece Udinski long enough for him to take deeper shots. That factored into Richmond’s reluctance to stretch the field, according to coach Russ Huesman.

With Saint Francis (0-1) of the Northeast Conference visiting Robins Stadium Saturday in UR’s home opener, generating longer gains emerges as a prominent entry on the play card of first-year coordinator Billy Cosh.

“It’s hard when you’re always talking about … 10-, 12-play drive,” said Huesman. “Sometimes you need two- or three-play drives, and those are big-chunk plays.”

The Spiders’ to-do list coming out of their opener also includes defending rush lanes with heightened discipline. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong ran for 105 yards, and that included a 64-yard touchdown. Huesman said he will also be hoping to see improved tackling.

Overall, the sixth-year coach liked what transpired in Charlottesville.

“When you’re late in the third quarter and you’ve got a chance to get it to a one-score game, I think that says a lot about our team there,” said Huesman. He added that the Spiders left U.Va. "injury-free, but we came out sore, man. I know a bunch of (the Spiders) were really, really sore.”

The second meeting of Saint Francis and Richmond will almost certainly go down significantly smoother that the first. The programs were scheduled to get together at Robins Stadium on a Saturday in September of 2018. The potential impact of Hurricane Florence caused a state of emergency to be declared in Virginia. SFU located in Loretto, Pa., determined it wasn't sending the Red Flash to Richmond.

The Spiders instead traveled to SFU for a quickly arranged Thursday evening game, winning 35-27 by scoring two touchdowns in the final two seconds. UR went ahead 29-27 with 1.7 seconds left. Richmond tacked on Maurice Jackson's fumble return for a TD on SFU’s kickoff return, which featured several laterals before the ball hit the ground and Jackson scooped it up and ran 29 yards for the game-ending score.

“If I remember correctly, we had to stay in a couple of different hotels when we were up there,” said Huesman. To start the excursion, “One bus went south when everybody else was going north, which is never a good thing," said the coach. "It was a tough trip.”

NOTE: Saint Francis has 2,345 undergraduates and its sports teams became known as the Red Flash after the school newspaper in 1927 referred to a set of speedy running backs in that way. SFU, founded in 1847 by six friars from Ireland, was a Division III member 1978-1992, and then upgraded to Division I and the FCS. The Red Flash joined the Northeast Conference in 1996.