Old school: well-aged, resilient Richmond will be shocked by nothing in NCAAs

Minutes before the University of Richmond faced Davidson for the A-10 championship at Capital One Arena Sunday, Nick Sherod was in the wrong place.

The Spiders stood in a shoulder-to-shoulder line across the court as the National Anthem was about to be sung. As the crowd quieted, Sherod was the last man on one side, about 10 feet from a group of Davidson fans.

“Happy 30th birthday Sherod!” one yelled.

Other Spiders were the subjects of similar age-related taunts from Wildcats backers. Behind Jacob Gilyard’s 26 points, Richmond won 64-62 to capture the A-10 title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

According to Gilyard, one Davidson fan “said I was 30, so my goal was to go out and score 30. I got pretty close.”

As the Spiders (23-12) prepare for their meeting with Big Ten champion Iowa (26-9) Thursday in Buffalo on the NCAA’s national stage, the experience and ages of Richmond’s players will undoubtedly emerge as the primary UR narrative.

Sherod (24) and forward Grant Golden (24) are in their sixth years as Spiders, each having redshirted for medical reasons and then returned when the NCAA adjusted eligibility standards due to the pandemic. Gilyard (23) and forward Nathan Cayo (24) are in their fifth years. Other members of UR’s first seven are forward Tyler Burton (22), forward Matt Grace (23), and guard Andre Gustavson (22).

In the A-10, it’s “old” news. “It seems like those guys have been around forever,” said Davidson coach Bob McKillop.

UR’s veterans take the jabs with smiles. Richmond coach Chris Mooney, mindful that his Spiders have rallied to win six times from deficits of 14 or more points, suggested in jest that they deserve the nickname “Comeback Kids.”

And when Mooney was being asked about the last time Richmond made the NCAA tournament, in 2011, he interjected, “Grant was a sophomore.”

UR’s unprecedented experience brings many benefits. McKillop pointed out that the Spiders play “in a system that is built for who they are.”

Mooney views Richmond's situation as “such a unique story, and will continue to be unique as college basketball trends toward so many transfers and guys changing teams.”

According to Mooney, Gilyard has the team's top basketball IQ after starting 152 college games, and Golden (159 games) and Sherod (139 games) are not far behind in hoops wisdom.

“So those guys, they know, and (when) they’re on the floor, that’s a luxury we have,” said Mooney. “It makes it everything much easier on the coaching staff.”

Golden, speaking of UR’s four “super seniors,” said, “We know what each of us is going to bring to the table every night. It’s more of a reliability thing. We’ve been through so many games and seen so many different things throughout our time here, we can rely on each other and know we’re going to be able to do it when it comes down to it.”

Gilyard recognized resilience grown through experience, the ability, for instance, to enter the A-10 tournament as a disappointing sixth-place team, and then win four games in four days to grab the prize he, Golden, Cayo and Sherod returned to win.

“We knew we had unfinished business, and that was kind of our motto for the whole year,” said Gilyard.

This all raises one obvious question: How did a team with so much experience finish in sixth place?

“I wish I could tell you,” said Gilyard. “Obviously, it wasn’t glitter and rainbows throughout the year, throughout the (years) we were here. But getting to the Big Dance, that was the ultimate goal.”