On acclimation night, Spiders lower late boom on undermanned Keydets

The University of Richmond’s season-opening basketball game on Monday night came with a couple of built-in inquiries.

How would redshirt freshman Jason Nelson, from John Marshall High, look at point guard after five years of Jacob Gilyard in that role? Could the Spiders generate much chemistry in early November with so many new players in a still unsettled rotation?

Against undermanned VMI at the Robins Center, UR looked as though it needed a get-acquainted 40 minutes. The Spiders started foul-prone, failed to find an offensive groove, and did not distinguish themselves on the glass or from the free-throw line through most of their 69-48 victory.

Fifteen of Richmond’s first 20 shots were 3s. The Spiders led 28-21 after a first half in which they shot 33%. Only four of their nine buckets before the break were two-pointers. Overall, they went 16 of 29 from the FT line, and rallied to beat the Keydets on the boards 44-39.

UR accelerated the pace and attacked the rim in the second half. Those moves left a good opening-night crowd of 6,049 encouraged.

The Spiders were picked seventh in the A-10 preseason poll, and are built around 6-foot-7 senior Tyler Burton, who led last season’s A-10 championship team in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg). No other returning Richmond player averaged more than 4.5 points. Burton struggled to get engaged, missing six of his nine first-half shots (one of five from 3-point distance). He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

"We're pleased with the win, but we have a lot to work on," said UR coach Chris Mooney. He believes Monday night indicates the Spiders could be very good defensively.

UR started Burton, Nelson, 6-5 Andre Gustavson, 6-9 Matt Grace and 7-0 Neal Quinn, who transferred from Lafayette after last season. Two other transfers, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) also joined the Spiders during the offseason.

Bigelow, athletic and forceful, was UR's best overall player and scored 11 points.

"I think we settled in," Bigelow said of a second half UR won 41-27. "We were kind of antsy the first half. We've got a couple players that were rushing things and had to slow down, including myself."

Nelson finished with 13 points and three assists.

"I thought he was very good in the second half," said Mooney. "I thought in the first half he was just, like a few of us, we just weren't kind of clicking as well as we would have liked to."

The Keydets have a first-year coach, Andrew Wilson, who came from the James Madison staff. He succeeded Dan Earl, who moved to Chattanooga after seven years in Lexington. VMI’s starting five included only two players who were involved last season, and the leader is 6-5 senior Sean Conway (17 points). VMI had eight healthy players, five of them freshmen.

"I'm really proud of my guys tonight. My guys competed so hard," said Wilson. "I have to have one of the most inexperienced teams in the entire country."

VMI is relying heavily on freshmen, with three players who are not freshmen unavailable this season due to injuries. The Keydets were picked to finish last in the Southern Conference.

Notes: Spiders 6-6 reserve Connor Crabtree will miss the first week or so of the season because of a broken finger … Matt Reed, the 6-9 high-school senior who orally committed to UR in September and then recently reopened his recruitment, committed to Tulsa Monday. Wednesday is signing day and UR is expected to sign 6-0 Trevor Smith, who's from Woodside High in Newport News, and 6-6 Collin Tanner, from Creedmoor, N.C.

Richmond hosts Northern Iowa Friday night ... The Keydets open at home against Penn State New Kensington Thursday night.